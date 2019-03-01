Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 27 — Marquis Daniel Johnson, 30, of 6705 Bone Creek Drive, Apt. G, Fayetteville, was charged with credit card fraud and identity theft. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Feb. 27.

• Feb. 27 — William Earl Faison, 23, of 30 Trailer Park Lane, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $500; court date is March 11.

• Feb. 27 — Eddie Smooth Eason Jr., 52, of 3851 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and stop sign violation. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 1.

• Feb. 28 — Lisa Ann Matthews, 41, of 126 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with out-of-county probation violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 20.

• Feb. 28 — April Renee Kittrell, 39, of 9185 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods and resisting a public officer. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 6.

Incidents/investigations

• Feb. 27 — Kristine Garrant of Dunn reported the theft of household goods and various appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer, as well as a multicolored van and rims for a Ford Escort. Items valued at $4,840.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

