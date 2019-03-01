Teacher facing sex crimes

Quinteros -

A Clinton High School math teacher has been suspended following his arrest on multiple counts of sexual activity with a student.

Jose Maria Rodriguez Quinteros, 24, of 502 W. John St., Mount Olive, has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $100,000 for the felony offenses.

Clinton Police officials said they are continuing to investigate the case for the possibility of additional victims, which would bring more charges.

Around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Clinton City School officials notified the Clinton Police Department of an alleged sexual assault involving a teacher and a female student at Clinton High School. Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said that, once notified, the school resource officers and members of the department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team began looking into the incident.

Shortly after being notified of the allegations, the Clinton Police Department then received assistance from the Sampson County Child Advocacy Center, which provides “specialized resources that enhanced and expedited the investigation,” Edwards said Friday.

“Clinton Police worked quickly and into the evening on Thursday to obtain warrants against Mr. Rodriguez Quinteros, who lives in Mount Olive,” said Edwards.

He said police detectives notified officers at the Mount Olive Police Department, who arrested Quinteros at this home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Quinteros was subsequently transported to Clinton.

Quinteros, a teacher at the school for three years, was still listed in a staff directory on the Clinton High School as of Friday, however he was reportedly suspended as a result of the charges. Clinton City School officials will be working with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

Edwards said that probe was ongoing.

“The Clinton Police Department is continuing to investigate this case and work with Clinton City School officials to determine the extent of Mr. Quinteros’ alleged crimes and if there were other possible victims,” the police chief said.

The age of the female victim was not disclosed. If she was 18 years of age and considered an adult under North Carolina law, the law still prohibits inappropriate relationships between students and school staff.

Quinteros is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on March 8.

CHS educator suspended; investigation ongoing

