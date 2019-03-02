Chamber’s slate of nominees for awards announced

Caison - DiPinto - Griffin -

Each year, the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce recognizes area businesses and business leaders for their accomplishments in business excellence and service.

The 49th annual Chamber banquet will be held Thursday, March 7, with cocktail hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the banquet and program beginning at 7 p.m. Chamber officials have announced the nominees for Small Business Excellence, Business Person of the Year and Entrepreneurial Success.

Business Person of the Year

Hugh Caison

Hugh Caison is the local owner/operator of seven McDonald’s restaurants in Sampson and Duplin counties, including the cities of Clinton, Warsaw, Wallace, Newton Grove, Beulaville and Kenansville. Caison grew up in Clinton with high aspirations. Prior to owning McDonald’s restaurants, he worked in pharmaceutical sales in Wilmington full-time to support his three daughters and wife, Nan. After discovering his growing passion for the restaurant industry, he set his sights on ownership and began working at a local McDonald’s nights, weekends and holidays.

Soon he was able to purchase his own restaurant in 1999 and moved to Raleigh to begin his lifelong career with the Golden Arches. Owning McDonald’s restaurants has enabled the Caison family – which includes his employees – to not only serve the community, but to make a measurable difference. Each year Hugh strives to look for ways to give back to the place where he lives and grew up.

Caison is a supporter of Sampson and Duplin County Schools. Over the years, he has donated money for the Sampson Community College scholarship program, donated money to local schools through the McTeacher’s Night Fundraiser events and celebrated those schools’ employee and staff on Teacher Appreciation Days. Hugh and his family are proud to also support the Ronald McDonald Houses of Chapel Hill and Eastern NC through the Play for Emily Golf Tournament, which has raised more than $500,000 for the Houses and local families.

Samantha DiPinto

Samantha DiPinto graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 1989 with a degree in education. Being the first woman in her family to graduate from college, she had all intentions of utilizing her degree to teach grade school children. Fate however, had another plan. In 1989, my parents decided in their mid-50s to give up the family farm (swine production) and open what they thought would be a “mom and pop” restaurant to carry them through until retirement. Being their only child and seeing the need to help, DiPinto agreed to get involved for what she thought at the time would be a couple of years.

Now, 30 years later, she is still running the business. Their business philosophy from the beginning has been to keep both our recipes and service models consistent, striving not to deviate from either of them. As a result of this philosophy, along with the hard work and dedication of their wonderful staff and the incredible support of the community, they have experienced growth in annual revenues every year since our inception. In recognition of their success, Southern Style BBQ and Chicken was honored with the Clinton Sampson Chamber’s Entrepreneurial Success Award in 1999.

DiPinto is married to Alfredo DiPinto and they have one son, Graham; who is married to the former Elizabeth Hood of Kenansville. In 2010, Samantha and her husband had a vision to carry their passion for food and people to the downtown Clinton area. They opened Alfredo’s with an emphasis on serving his family’s Italian style of food to the residents of Sampson County.

Bryan Griffin

Bryan Griffin is a native of Clinton and married to Beth Griffin. They have two boys, Hudson, 12, and Hayes, 8. Bryan has been a financial advisor with Edward Jones for almost 17 years. His office is located on College Street in the Fleming Building.

Griffin earned a bachelor of arts from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a two-year letterman on the football team. After college, he worked for Hilliard Lyons Investments and then Edward Jones in Raleigh for four years before moving back home to Clinton to work.

He is a member of First United Methodist Church, where he has previously served on the finance committee. He has been a past president of the Clinton-Sampson Daytime Rotary Club and has served as the Board Chairman for Harrells Christian Academy as well as serving on the board at Coharie Country Club. Presently, Griffin serves as a Ted Jones Coach, where he mentors other financial advisors, an assistant coach on his son’s Clinton Recreation basketball team, as well as being a part of the Sampson County Economic Development Committee.

Small Business Excellence

Crumpler Plastic Pipe

Crumpler Plastic Pipe emerged from Crumpler Brick & Tile Company, founded in 1945. The parent company, founded by Houston L. Crumpler, Sr. of Roseboro, manufactured brick, flue liners for masonry chimneys, silo bricks and clay drain pipes for lane drainage and septic tank systems.

Crumpler’s forebears migrated to Duplin County from The Isle of Wright Virginia in the mid 1700’s, and his great, great grandfather, John became Sheriff. He was also the responsible surveyor for surveying Sampson County out of Duplin during the Revolutionary War’s last days. Sheriff John Crumpler’s forebears hailed from Almer, Dorset, England, where many Crumplers are buried.

In 1975, Mr. Houston, Sr. retired, but helped his sons Houston, Jr. and John continue in the pipe business that was using polyethylene plastic as its raw material. The plastic operation produced 4”, 5”, and 6” pipes like the clay factory, but soon included larger diameters that have application beyond farm land drains and septic systems. Upon the retirement of John, Houston and son, Houston, “Chip”, III became the sole owners.

Today, Crumpler Plastic Pipe makes 3”-to-48” plastic pipes and culverts that meet ASTM codes for general construction and AASHTO codes for highway construction. The applications include road culverts, parking lot detention-retention drains for cleaning storm water, air port runway drains, landfill drains, industrial waste water drains, golf course- landscape drains, and sewer composting in addition to septic tank sewage, and agricultural drains.

H.N. Carr, Inc.

H. N. Carr, Inc., located in Clinton, is a general contracting firm founded in 1986 by Hugh Carr to meet the commercial, industrial, institutional, and agricultural building needs of Sampson County and the surrounding area. For over 32 years, the company has worked closely with their customers to plan and build aesthetically pleasing buildings that are also practical and provide outstanding value.

Their expertise ranges from agricultural and industrial construction to medical and religious facilities, as well as renovation work for many local businesses. From a one person operation, the company has grown to six employees with multi-million dollar sales. The addition of sons-in-law Phillip Andrews and Tyler Baxter, both NC General Contractor license qualifiers, positions the company to serve the construction needs of Sampson County and surrounding areas for many years to come.

In addition, the company utilizes numerous local subcontractors for the projects the company constructs. Over the years, H. N. Carr, Inc. has been recognized yearly as an Outstanding Builder by Star Building Systems, their metal building supplier, and is also a member of Star’s President’s Club.

Kids Only Preschool

Lynn Sutton Webster graduated from East Carolina University with a child development degree and a dream of owning her own preschool. In October 1981 her dream became reality when Kids Only Preschool opened for business with a total of five children on the first day.

Kids Only strives to provide a rich learning experience that encourages children’s natural curiosity and supports them to take risks that lead to new skill development. The preschool setting provides a warm and nurturing environment where children feel safe, respected and cared for while learning occurs.

Each child is taught to have a heart for learning and a love for God. Lynn is married to Terrell Webster and they have two daughters, Collynn and Zannah. After graduating from North Carolina State University in 2009, Collynn joined the family business. Terrell retired later that year and quickly found his place there as well. This was a busy year for the Webster family as they expanded the business to include half-day preschool, after-school, and a summer program for school-age children. In 2011 Zannah graduated from Meredith College and joined the family to make their team complete. Today Kids Only serves families from Sampson, Duplin and Bladen counties.

The Entrepreneurial Success Award

Clark Honeycutt

Vinny’s is a family owned Italian restaurant in old downtown Roseboro. Vinny’s owners are Clark and Jennifer Honeycutt. Jennifer graduated from Hobbton High a School and Fayetteville State University and taught in the Sampson County School System for 23 years. Clark graduated from Lakewood and East Carolina University taught at Roseboro Middle School for five years and manages the family farm. They have two boys Chandler who is a junior at ECU and Chase who is a junior at Lakewood High School.

Jennifer, who loves cooking and watching Food Network had always wanted to open a restaurant but didn’t know where to start. In 2016, with the help of a good friend and owner of Uncle Vinny’s in Carolina Beach, the Honeycutts opened Uncle Vinny’s in the old Butler furniture store in Roseboro. In 2018 after fulfilling the franchise agreement Clark and Jennifer renamed the restaurant Vinny’s. The Honeycutts take pride in making sure their customers feel at home and have a pleasant dining experience. Jennifer’s long-range goal is to have a restaurant in Carolina Beach.

Matthew Register

Matthew Register and his wife Jessica opened Southern Smoke BBQ in 2014 in Garland, carrying on a Eastern North Carolina tradition of smoking pork the old fashioned way — low and slow over an oak wood fire in their custom designed smoker, “Jezebel.”

Register has appeared as a featured chef at festivals across the South, including Euphoria Food and Wine Festival, Atlanta Food and Wine, and Charleston Food and Wine. Food & Wine magazine and The Today Show sang the praises of Southern Smoke BBQ and Men’s Journal named it one of the top 25 BBQ restaurants in the US.

Register is equally well known for his seasonal, Southern sides, elaborate feasts offered through South Catering, his South Supper Series and Southern Smoke BBQ food truck. In May 2019, Register will debut his first cookbook, sharing his barbecue, sides and deep-rooted food traditions celebrated throughout the South. Matthew and Jessica are active members in their church, Siloam Baptist Church. They live in Garland with their three children Taylor Grace, Nash and Harrison.

Deborah Thompson

Simply NC was born after Deborah Thompson retired and was looking for something to do. Thompson’s family vineyard, Crooked Run Vineyards, started producing their own muscadine juice. They needed a way to market it and Thompson discovered there are many other North Carolina vendors with great products who needed a market also.

What started as a small shop that shared a storefront with another merchant on Vance Street in October 2014, has changed over time. It began with about 22 vendors but now has about 60 vendors representing 35 counties. In 2016, Simply NC needed more space and they decided to add a coffee shop featuring NC roasted specialty coffees. Simply NC moved to their current location of 100 East Main Street. Since moving, they are seeing steady growth and have a local fan base.

