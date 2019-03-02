Yearlong drug probe in Clinton culminates in raid, arrests

Smith -

A yearlong joint investigation put a convicted drug felon behind bars again — on a slew of drug charges — following a raid of his Clinton residence Friday afternoon. Others were also arrested, as authorities stressed that the probe was ongoing.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, members of the Clinton Police Department and Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a search warrant at 302 Eastover Ave., Clinton, the address of Jermelle Lavar Smith.

The search warrant was the result of a joint investigation that has been ongoing for about a year, police officials said.

“The individuals identified in this investigation have been heavily involved in criminal activity that includes the sale of marijuana, heroin, opiates and cocaine,” Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards stated. “Jermelle Smith was identified as being involved in criminal activity in Clinton and around the county.”

Jermelle Lavar Smith, 39, of 302 Eastover Ave., was charged with three counts of trafficking in opiates/heroin, four counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale and storage of a controlled substance, selling marijuana, delivering marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, selling meth, delivering meth, selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and misdemeanor larceny.

Smith was placed under $552,500 secured bond for the offenses.

During the execution of the search warrant, a vehicle sped from the scene, ramming a county vehicle, according to a police statement released Saturday. No one was reportedly injured at the time and the vehicle was located on College Street a few minutes later. Cocaine was subsequently found inside the vehicle and the driver, identified as Ada Joyner, 26, of of 877 Indiantown Road, Clinton, was arrested.

Joyner was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. Bond was set at $50,000 secured.

Edwards alluded to prior dealings with Smith, especially as it pertained to drugs.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Smith has prior convictions in Sampson County dating back to 2001.

Court records show that he served three months in prison in 2006 on drug-related and motor vehicle offenses in Sampson. Otherwise, he has received suspended sentences and probation for every conviction, including for his most recent one for selling and delivering a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) in Sampson in 2015, stemming from separate offenses in 2013 and 2014.

Among his other convictions are multiple counts of attempted trafficking of a Schedule II controlled substance in 2015, altering serial numbers, driving while license revoked, drug possession and trespassing, all in Sampson. He was also convicted of assault on a female in Cumberland County back in 2003.

Also arrested Friday were:

• Jamiel Wright, 35, of 603 Pine St., Clinton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bond set at $3,000 secured.

• Jesse Oates, 57, of 90 Alexander Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $3,000 secured.

• Wendell Rich, 51, of 118 Hunt Lane, Clinton, was served a warrant on a charge of sexual battery and placed under $2,500 secured bond. That warrant, issued in 2018, stemmed from an investigation launched in 2016.

Edwards thanked Sheriff Jimmy Thornton and his office, as well as the state and federal agencies that provided assistance along the way.

“This investigation is just one example of the professionalism and teamwork of all the agencies involved. I am proud of them all,” said Edwards. “Without those kind of partnerships, it makes it challenging. It’s great to have that working relationship with other agenices. I’d also like to thank the citizens who continue to show their support and trust by reaching out to us and sharing information.”

