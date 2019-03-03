Reading Across Sampson

Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, reads to students at Union Elementary School. During Read Across America Week, he was one of several community members participating in Union’s Readers are Leaders program. - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent During the Readers are Leaders program, student-athletes from Union High School spend time reading to students. - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Leonard Henry, pastor of First Baptist Church, provides a motivational lessons to students. - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Nelly Bass, a Hargrove Elementary student, dresses as The Cat in the Hat. - - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent For Read Across America, students celebrate the life of Dr. Seuss with classroom projects. - - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Dressed as Harry Potter, Abigail Tyler reads one of the famous books by J.K. Rowling. - - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Emanuel Rincon participates in ‘Read Across America” week. - - Courtesy Photo The Cat in the Hat makes a visit to Hargrove Elementary School. - - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Kyra Kennedy holds one of favorite books while dressed as a Disney Princess. - - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Timothy Morrison dresses as Sam-I-Am from ‘Green Eggs and Ham.’ - - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent James Fisher smiles while holding his favorite book ‘Elephant Joe, Brave Firefighter.’ - - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Teacher Ashley Bass enjoys spending time with her students dressed as characters from their favorite books. - -

Inside a classroom at Union Elementary School, Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy enjoyed turning the pages of Dr. Seuss’ classic “The Cat in the Hat.”

He also had fun asking the students questions about the story loved by millions. During Read Across America Week, he was one of several community members participating in Union’s Readers are Leaders program. Assistant Principal Melanie B. Smith was happy to see volunteers from different backgrounds in classrooms reading to children.

“I wanted people from different types of careers because I wanted kids to see that you have to know how to read for any career,” Smith said. “We have lots of people coming in.”

Some of the other participants included sports teams from Union High School; Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent of personnel services for Sampson Schools; Brenda Nordin, director of the beginning teachers program; Belva Lovitt, director of technology and media for Sampson Schools; and Leonard Henry, pastor of First Baptist Church of 900 College St. and former NFL player.

Henry encouraged students to work towards their goals and dreams. When asked, some of the students said they wanted to be a military heroes, educators, professional athletes, dentists, and emergency professionals. Later, Henry expressed how it all starts with education, especially reading.

“It takes reading,” Henry said. “Even though you’re going to grow up and leave Union Elementary, guess what you’ll never, ever, ever leave — reading. Coming in a few minutes ago, I had to read the sign that said Union Elementary. Reading is a part of life. No matter where you go, you’re going to always have to read something.”

He also encouraged students to practice daily and not wait for teachers to assign homework related to reading.

“You take the initiative and read on your own,” he said. “Put the video games down. Turn off the television and put yourself into it and say I want to be better.”

During the Readers are Leaders program, Sadora Hayes said they enjoy people such as Bracy and Henry reading to them.

“The children like for other people to come in an read with them,” Hayes said about Bracy visiting for the second time and reading Dr. Seuss. “He’s very interactive and involved when he reading the the story. I can tell he really enjoys reading to the children.”

Educator Patricia Carr felt the same way about Read Across America and Leaders are Readers Week.

“It’s always an awesome idea,” Carr said. “Children love to hear other people telling stories. I think a having a week of activities is a good thing.

Glenys Estrada Uribina, Union District Parent Liaison and other bilingual professionals read in Spanish to Hispanic students, which makes up more than 50 percent of the population at the school. It was one of many activities for Read Across America. The nationwide awareness program by the National Education Association (NEA) encourages every community to celebrate reading near March 2, the birthday of author Dr. Seuss. It began in 1997, when a small reading task force came up with idea to get children excited about reading.

“We focus on reading every day here,” Smith said. “But I think it’s important for kids to see adult, teenagers, and people outside the school setting that will stress the importance of reading.”

Union was just one of many schools celebrating Read Across America. At Hargrove Elementary School, students dressed up as their favorite book character for a local contest. They also received a special visit from a parent dressed as The Cat in the Hat. Principal Edward Holmes said it’s good to see students excited about reading through the Read Across America initiative.

“It’s going to help them now and throughout their career,” Holmes said. “I’m glad that we’re doing this.”

Keith Coleman, an English as Second Language educator, also joined the fun by dressing as a student from Hogwarts, the fictional school from the Harry Potter series. Hargrove joined the costume contest along with Hobbton Elementary, L.C. Kerr School and Union Elementary.

“It’s important for kids being able to read,” Coleman said.

This year, Coleman said he allowed students to participate by dressing as superheroes, if they read something related to the characters.

“As long as they have that comic book, it’s still promoting reading,” Coleman said. “That’s the main goal.”

Local schools celebrate literature

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

