African Dance Ensemble draws large crowd

Black History Month would not be the same at Sampson Community College without one of its newest traditions. The African American Dance Ensemble performed again this year to a packed crowd at the Activities Center on campus.

Ivy Burch, one of the dancers that performed at the event says it is always high energy.

“This event is to honor Black History Month and preserve our rich culture. We realize that we are all part of the circle of life and everyone has something to add to society. We started with a welcome dance and finished with a celebration of freedom dance.”

The event was co-sponsored by the Student Government Association, and the Minority Male Success Initiative in conjunction with the Sampson Arts Council as well as the North Carolina Arts Council. The African American Dance Ensemble is from Durham, North Carolina and has been a leader in traditional African dance and music for over 30 years.

“As a representative of the Minority Male Success Initiative, I am always excited to see this,” said Cornelius Lindsey, the MMSI leader on SCC’s campus. “The club is here to help facilitate minority male learning and to help them grow, graduate and transfer to a university and graduate.”

“We are sharing culture using song, dance and drums,” says performer, Yah-I Amen. “Through this, we can maximize peace and connectiveness. We have traveled across the world and we spend a lot of time in North Carolina. Children, adults—it doesn’t matter. It is an energy exchange and allows us all the opportunity to appreciate each other.”

For more information about the Minority Male Success Initiative at SCC, contact Lindsey at [email protected]

