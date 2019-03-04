Roseboro Students honored for patriotism

Sonya Powell, a board member from the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, honors Thomas Jones Jr. and Derrick Ingram for their act of patriotism. - Principal Tonya Colwell, center, honors Roseboro Elementary School’s Thomas Jones Jr. and Derrick Ingram. -

Two students from Roseboro Elementary School were recently honored for showing their patriotism by the Sampson County Schools Board of Education.

In early February, Derrick Ingram, 6, and Thomas Jones Jr., 8, saluted the United States flag as Chaplin Bobby Herring was raising it from half to full staff. The students were also pledging allegiance by singing “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”

Principal Tonya Colwell and board members presented a certificate of appreciation to the Roseboro Fire Department’s Facebook page. The picture went viral and was featured on media outlets throughout the U.S. News stations aired the news and the students were also recognized by Mayor Alice Butler and the Town of Roseboro. They also appeared on Fox and Friends First News.

“Our Little Leopards have been an inspiration to people across the country,” Colwell said before reading additional comments about moment.

“We would like to congratulate Derrick and Thomas and we thank you for representing your families, Roseboro Elementary School, the community of Roseboro and Sampson County Schools as well,” Colwell said. “We are RES proud.”

Sonya Powell, a board member from the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, honors Thomas Jones Jr. and Derrick Ingram for their act of patriotism. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Flag_1.jpg Sonya Powell, a board member from the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, honors Thomas Jones Jr. and Derrick Ingram for their act of patriotism. Principal Tonya Colwell, center, honors Roseboro Elementary School’s Thomas Jones Jr. and Derrick Ingram. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Flag_2.jpg Principal Tonya Colwell, center, honors Roseboro Elementary School’s Thomas Jones Jr. and Derrick Ingram.