Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• March 1 — Wilbert Lucas Keel, 18, of 11454 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond listed; court date is March 27.
• March 2 — Malcolm Lakei Artis, 23, of 67 Dickens Wildwood Drive, Halifax, N.C., was charged with misdemeanor escape from local jail, two counts of assault on a government official, resisting public officer and assault inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 12.
• March 2 — Cornelius Orlando Blue, 44, was charged with attempted breaking and entering and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 27.
• March 3 — Rhonda Kaye Williams, 23, of 140 Green Acres Lane, Roseboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, open container after consuming, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and no operator’s license. No bond listed; court date is April 4.
• March 3 — Wayne Anthony McNeil, 55, of 455 Tram Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 14.
• March 3 — Richard Willard Johnson, 34, of 2985 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with assault and battery, attempting breaking and entering, injury to personal property, assault on an individual with a disability, resisting public officer and failure to comply with monies. Bond set at $10,290; court date is April 17.
Incidents/investigations
• March 1 — Donald Register of Dunn reported the theft of a gold cart, valued at $8,500, from his residence.
• March 2 — Natasha Smith of Turkey reported a shooting that caused damage to her trailer, window panes and a red van. Damage was estimated at $1,500.
• March 3 — Jamie Byrd of Garland reported a break-in to a utility trailer, from which assorted power tools were taken. Items were valued at $1,275.
• March 3 — Teddy Matthews of Harrells reported the theft of a recreational vehicle and a generator, valued at $5,500.
• March 3 — Rosalba Paez-Martinez of Faison reported the theft of a television, valued at $800.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.