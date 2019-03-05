Teen facing kidnapping, robbery charges

Jackson -

A local teenager is facing 16 charges in three counties, including probation violations in Sampson County and kidnapping and robbery offenses — along with a slew of others — out of Cumberland and Robeson counties.

Jeremiah Lamar Jackson, 18, of 43 Barnes Lane, Dunn, has been charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiring to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of second degree kidnapping, two counts of possession of stolen goods and two counts of felony probation violation.

Jackson was arrested on Friday by Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities and placed under $690,000 secured bond.

Details on the out-of-county charges, and the alleged offenses that led to them, were not immediately available.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety database, Jackson was convicted in August 2018 of second degree burglary and felony larceny in Harnett County, stemming from offenses committed just a week after Jackson’s 17th birthday.

Jackson was given a suspended sentence and three years probation, a probation period that is still active, court records show.

