Local church to host annual Men’s Conference

On Wednesday, March 6, at 7 p.m. Lent Service is held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Pastor Ronald Highsmith, choir and congregation of New Birth Deliverance International Church, Keener.

On Wednesday, March 6-8, at 7 p.m. (nightly) (already in progress) revival is being held at Snowhill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, with several guest revivalists.

The Men Fellowship of Burning Bush Holy Church, Faison, is hosting the 20th Annual Men’s Conference March 8-9. Service begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The guest messenger will be Apostle Rod Broadnax of Columbus, Miss. Music will be rendered by the Hines Chapel Male Chorus, Warsaw. Service will continue Saturday at 9 a.m. with a Prayer Breakfast. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Michael Maddox, pastor of Mount Sinai Baptist Church.

On Saturday, March 9, at 4 p.m. New Light A.M.E. Zion Church, Salemburg, will have a “Community Christian Gala” at the Laurel Lake Campground, on Laurel Lake Road, Salemburg.

On Saturday, March 9, at 10 a.m., the Annual Women’s Conference will be held at Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, 100 Zoar Church Road, Salemburg. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Gertie Stevens, pastor of Whosoever Will disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

On Saturday, March 9, at 4 p.m. Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton, will have a “Dinner Concert.” The concert features the Heritage Choir of Fayetteville, singing “Old Negro Spirituals and Gospel Songs.” A combination dinner of chicken and barbecue with all the fixings will be served.

On Saturday, March 16, at 8 a.m. Holly Grove will host a 5k Fund Run. All registration needs to be in by Feb. 28 for participants to receive a Tshirt and medal.

On Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m. Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church, Roseboro, will have their Women’s Fellowship service.

On Sunday, March 17, at 3 p.m. The Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, 515 S. E. Blvd. Clinton, will be celebrating their 26th church anniversary. The guest messenger will be Pastor Thyria Peterson, choir and congregation of the North Carolina Prayer Tower, Clinton.

On Sunday, March 17, at 3 p.m., pastor Jeffery White and Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, has been invited to render the Annual Officer’s Day service at Mt. Zion Missionary Church, 9030 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn. Dinner to be served after the morning service.

On Sunday, March 17, at 4 p.m. Holy Tabernacle Church rally will end. The guest messenger will be Bishop James Brooks and congregation of Floyd Temple Church, Lumberton.

On Friday, March 29-31, Cape Fear District Union will be held at Greater Zion UHC, Sanford. There will be no church service held at Holy Tabernacle UHC, Roseboro.

On Sunday, March 31, at 11:30 a.m. Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church guest messenger will be the Rev. Roger Robinson, choir and congregation of Macedonia F.B.H. Church. At 3 p.m., the guest messenger will be Pastor Pearl Best, choir and congregation of Jesus Christ Church, Clinton.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church/Plainview

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob/Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./

New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Road, Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Love Center/Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the1st and 3rd/ 6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton.

with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church, Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every 1st Wed./St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt. Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H. Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church,

Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro.

(Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30 until 6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every fourth Friday night held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7:30 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every third Thursday, Clinton.

Every Friday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news, call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

