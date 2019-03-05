Ground broken for new facility

Dan Grubb|SCC photos Sampson Community College Board of Trustees’ members, from left, Catherine Joyner, Dr. Ted Thomas, Sandra Carroll, Erika Starling, county commissioner Sue Lee, Larinda Haight, Pat Jones and Barbara Faison turn over a shovel of dirt during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new welding building. - Dan Grubb|SCC photos Erika Starling, Sampson Community College Board of Trustees chair, takes part in last week’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new welding facility. - Dan Grubb|SCC photos Sampson County Commissioner Sue Lee at last week’s groundbreaking ceremony. - Dan Grubb|SCC photos From left, Lisa Turlington, dean for advancement, Chris Brown, community relations manager for Enviva, Grover Ezzell, president of Ezzell Trucking and Dr. Bill Starling, president of Sampson Community College. - -

The staff and faculty of Sampson Community College were joined last week by state and local dignitaries to break ground on the college’s new 10,000 square-foot welding facility.

In early February, the walls of the Maintenance Building were razed as the first step in completing the multi-million dollar project began. The new state-of-the-art welding facility is expected to include a new welding lab, general purpose classrooms, faculty offices, conference space and restrooms.

From the beginning, when the welding building was just a thought in the minds of college staff and project planners, the new facility has promised to be a positive addition to local industry.

“The new building is an opportunity for students to further their education and businesses in the community to employ these students,” Board of Trustees chair Erika Starling said about the new facility.

Lead welding instructor Dale Godbold says he is excited about the new facility and the many benefits it has to offer his students and the welding program.

“We will now have a welding simulator that teaches students more about welding and we will be more up to date with other community colleges in the nation and across the state,” Goldbold explained.

Total bid cost for the new welding building is $3,286,127, which will be funded through a combination of local, state and federal funds, including a $1.74 million grant from the Economic Development Administration, which provides matching funds on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Work is to be completed by Daniels and Daniels Construction of Goldsboro.

The new facility replaces a a smaller shop area that was previously housed in a 25-year old metal building and used for welding construction. The current location lacks proper ventilation, adequate instructional space and cannot be renovated or expanded to adequately support the use of automated and robotic devices.

According to Lisa Turlington, dean for advancement at SCC, the new welding structure will only enhance local businesses and industries by providing training needed to create 50 jobs and save 24 other jobs.

Hog Slat, Prestage Farms, Dubose National Energy, Smithfield Hog Production, Enviva, Schindler and Robinson and Son Machines have stated that their businesses could grow as a result of a better trained workforce by $8.8 million.

“This investment will help expand local businesses,” Turlington said.

While the new facility will be located in Sampson County, surrounding counties will also benefit from the expanded facility and training services. Local industries will not only assist in writing the curriculum used to train the workers, but have a larger pool of trained individuals to pull from when hiring, therefore decreasing the local unemployment rate.

Barney Grady, coordinator of the Building and Industrial Programs at Sampson, says the new facility will be among the nicest welding facilities in the state and only benefit students who are part of the program.

“We are lucky to have so many welding jobs in this area and we will be able to provide great opportunities for students here as a result,” Grady said. “We are moving forward. This college has worked hard to provide top-notch equipment and top-notch facilities.”

Sampson Community College Board of Trustees’ members, from left, Catherine Joyner, Dr. Ted Thomas, Sandra Carroll, Erika Starling, county commissioner Sue Lee, Larinda Haight, Pat Jones and Barbara Faison turn over a shovel of dirt during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new welding building. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_welding1.jpg Sampson Community College Board of Trustees’ members, from left, Catherine Joyner, Dr. Ted Thomas, Sandra Carroll, Erika Starling, county commissioner Sue Lee, Larinda Haight, Pat Jones and Barbara Faison turn over a shovel of dirt during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new welding building. Dan Grubb|SCC photos Erika Starling, Sampson Community College Board of Trustees chair, takes part in last week’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new welding facility. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_welding2.jpg Erika Starling, Sampson Community College Board of Trustees chair, takes part in last week’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new welding facility. Dan Grubb|SCC photos Sampson County Commissioner Sue Lee at last week’s groundbreaking ceremony. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_welding3.jpg Sampson County Commissioner Sue Lee at last week’s groundbreaking ceremony. Dan Grubb|SCC photos From left, Lisa Turlington, dean for advancement, Chris Brown, community relations manager for Enviva, Grover Ezzell, president of Ezzell Trucking and Dr. Bill Starling, president of Sampson Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_welding4.jpg From left, Lisa Turlington, dean for advancement, Chris Brown, community relations manager for Enviva, Grover Ezzell, president of Ezzell Trucking and Dr. Bill Starling, president of Sampson Community College. Dan Grubb|SCC photos

SCC officials: Welding building to offer ‘great opportunities’

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.