Registration underway for Senior Games

Registration is now underway for the area’s largest competition for senior citizens.

The 2019 Mid-Carolina Senior Games is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 10, and will continue through Monday, April 29. More than 30 various individual and team sporting events are available for athletes. The event encourages seniors to build or continue a healthy lifestyle while having fun and fellowship with their peers. Some of the listed events includes badminton, corn hole, swimming, table tennis and track events.

Anyone 50 or older is eligible to participate. Interested community members may join by visiting torch.ncseniorgames.org online before the March 20 deadline. The registration fee is $15. Applicants may save $1 through the online system. Registration forms are available at the Clinton Recreation Department, Sampson County Recreation Department, Sampson Regional Wellness Center, Mid Carolina COG, and the Sampson County Arts Council.

Each year, the program is sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games, Inc. and sponsored statewide by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services. Winners who qualify the regional competition, will go to the statewide event in Raleigh.

In addition to sports, the Silver Arts competition includes competitions for visual, literacy, heritage and performing arts. Some of the listed activities include painting, photography, sculpture and needlework.

For more information about registration or volunteering, contact Catherine Oler at Mid-Carolina Senior Games, P.O. Box Drawer 1510, Fayetteville, NC 28302 or by calling 910-323-4191, Ext.40; by fax at 910-323-9330; and by email at [email protected]

Sampson County participants may also contact local ambassadors: Janet Brown, 1-704-830-4239; Linda Combs, 910-592-7761; Marie Faircloth, 910-596-8246; and Mary and Pat Jones, 910-564-4670.

Staff Reports

