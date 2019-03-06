CHS coaches present ‘dream’ design

A drawing of the proposed field house at the Clinton High School Soccer Complex. - File photo|Sampson Independent Parker Norris comes in with the slide to knock the ball away from North Lenoir player last season in a match at the Dark Horse Soccer Complex. Coaches hope to see the complex grow in the years to come. -

When the Clinton High School Soccer Complex was completed in 2010, soccer coach Brad Spell and his assistants still had dreams of more work to be done on what many call the best facility in the state.

Spell, joined by assistant coaches Jamie Williams and Mitchell Brewington, presented the next phase of the “dream” to Board of Education members and asked for their blessings in pursuing the next step — a field house.

“I have seen the dirt bottom of soccer, but it has been a fantastic journey to taste some of the cream,” Spell said.

Clinton High School’s soccer program began in 1992 with Williams coaching and games being played on the school’s baseball field. That first year, the team lost every game, finishing the season 0-16. In 1999, Spell joined and became the boy’s head coach. That team too had a losing season, coming away with no wins.

Now, 20 years later, the boy’s soccer team is on the heels of a successful season — going for 26-1 for the season and winning the state 2A soccer championship.

“Miracles don’t happen without trials and suffering,” Williams said.

Despite beginning his soccer career with a losing season, Spell and his assistants, have worked to build the school’s soccer program. In the last nine years, since the complex opened, work has been done to build the complex to what Williams and Spell say is the best in the state.

“There is no doubt in my mind that we have one of the best facilities in the state of North Carolina,” Williams shared. “The field house is just the next step in making it even better.”

There have been many facility upgrades made to the complex through the years. Spell said state-of-the-art irrigation technology has been installed, bench shelters have been erected behind the team benches, Dark Horse statues have been placed at the entrance of the complex, a press box and ticket booth were built, a new scoreboard put in place, as well as a top-notch sound system installed in the press box.

“A lot of long hours have been put in to make our facility the best in the state,” Spell explained.

While these upgrades are nice, Spell and his staff still have many concerns for the teams that utilize the soccer field.

Coming up on his 21st year as the boy’s head coach, and having just won a state title and many coaching accolades, Spell said his passion for the Dark Horse team has only grown.

“If you have a vision and dream about something, it’s going to happen,” Spell said.

His dream: the construction of a field house that can be utilized by the teams and address safety concerns the teams currently face.

Not having a field house, Spell explained, causes concern during storms and delays.

“Now, if we are on a lightening delay, we have to take the teams into the workshop at the school, and it isn’t a safe place for teams and parents to be hanging out,” he said.

Not to mention, there are no changing rooms for teams and players are now having to change clothes on the sidelines.

“There is no where for our teams to dress,” Spell explained. “I don’t think it’s a good scene for a young lady to be standing out there by the field in her sports bra.”

Bathrooms for players and coaches is another issue. When teams are on the benches, the nearest bathroom is the concession stand between the soccer complex and the middle school baseball field.

“That’s a long walk when someone is in the middle of a game and needs to use the restroom,” Spell said. “So, they often use the woods to save time.”

A new field house would not only offer more safety options, but give the teams somewhere to hold team meetings, film sessions and dress for games and allow for space to be utilized by the team’s trainer.

The field house, Spell reiterated, is in the beginning stages of planning, and the coaches were only seeking the board’s approval to move forward in getting blue prints drawn to determine an estimated cost of the project.

Field house next step for Dark Horse Soccer Complex

