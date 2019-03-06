Rouzer hosts Flo roundtable

Congressman David Rouzer and representatives from local organizations speak to community members during Monday night’s roundtable in Kenansville. - Audience members ask questions during a hurricane recovery roundtable. - Congressman David Rouzer - After the hurricane recovery roundtable, community members ask Congressman David Rouzer questions. - - Richard Weeks, a representative for North Carolina Baptist Men, talks about the work of the organization. - - The Hurricane Recovery Rountable hosted by Congressman David Rouzer connected community members with services. - -

KENANSVILLE — A few days after Hurricane Florence hit, Congressman David Rouzer flew over the region in a Coast Guard aircraft and watched floodwater swallow up homes.

“Duplin County looked like a lake with a few islands,” he said in a packed house at the Ed Emory Auditorium in Kenansville. “It was that significant. When I flew over River Landing, I couldn’t find a home that survived, quite honestly, from the air.”

Many hands went up when he asked if they had significant home damage.

“A lot of folks here really lost a tremendous amount,” he said about the region, which includes parts such as Sampson County’s hardest-hit southern sections, notably Ivanhoe. “Many lost everything.”

To spread awareness about people working to help victims recover from the disaster, Rouzer hosted a Hurricane Recovery Roundtable Monday for North Carolina’s 7th District. The area includes Sampson, Duplin, Wayne, Pender, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and portions of Johnston and Bladen.

Participants in the roundtable spoke about the services offered through their organizations. Some of them included the Disaster Recovery Group of Duplin County, the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina, Habitat for Humanity, North Carolina Farm Bureau, Salvation Army and the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry.

James Jarvis, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area, said Florence was a historic storm that dumped 10 trillion gallons of water on the Carolinas. About 7,000 volunteers from all over the United States and Canada came to North Carolina to help. He also reported that 1.6 million meals and snacks were distributed to help people and the work is ongoing with donations to homeowners.

“I’m very honored to be here and thank you so much for your resiliency as a community for pulling through this,” Jarvis said.

On behalf of Duke Energy, Millie Chalk, community relations director for Eastern North Carolina, spoke about the company’s efforts after the storm. According to their estimates, 1.8 million customers lost power because of the storm and more than 20,000 lineworkers from all over the country were mobilized for restoration.

“‘As you can imagine, 20,000 people that you didn’t plan for, from one day to the next, you have to house them, feed them and meet their personal needs — it was the strongest storm response that we have had in our company’s history,” Chalk said.

The cost of recovery efforts for Duke was more than $440 million in North Carolina alone. About 86 percent of customers had their power restored in 72 hours. Others received power days later.

“It was a storm of monumental proportions and a lot of preparation is done beforehand in anticipating what the storm might bring and resources that we’ll need to quickly restore power,” she said.

Chalked thanked the audience for their patience as customers and said the company is always working to minimize interruption. Rouzer lauded Duke and other electric cooperatives for their work.

Richard Weeks, a representative for North Carolina Baptist Men, talked about the organization’s comprehensive recovery effort that included tree removal, clearing out homes and helping people recover.

Rouzer spoke about funding of more than $1 billion for relief efforts at the federal level through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, but he stressed that it may take awhile for it to come through.

“One of the most frustrating things about the federal government is that nothing happens quickly, especially when it’s CDBG money,” he said. “It takes a while to get the rules and regs in place in order to get the money to the states.”

For farmers, Rouzer added that state and federal lawmakers added agriculture assistance. Before Easter, he’s expecting an a $3 billion disaster package — with $432.5 million going to North Carolina — to be signed by the House and Senate and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

“We were hoping that it would have been done by now, but we had a little complication with funding that some members of Congress wanted for Puerto Rico,” Rouzer said about the disagreement and delay.

He added that other states such as Georgia should be kept in mind as well.

After the roundtable, audience members asked questions and raised concerns about recovery assistance. Some of the matters involved education on resources, cleaning local rivers, elevating Interstate 40 to avoid flooding issues and financial assistance for renters. A few community members made complaints about assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Tracy McCauley, FEMA individual assistance director for North Carolina, said she understands the frustration of residents. She added that FEMA is a proponent of having people prepared for when the worst day happens.

“Apparently, it’s happening every two years,” McCauley said.

She stressed the importance of having insurance and education, as well as assistance from FEMA and other organizations.

“For the most part, I’ve heard that we’ve done a really good job and most people are pleased,” said Angela Byrd, media relations specialist for FEMA. “Most people are pleased and there’s always going to be a few that, depending on the circumstances, who are not going to be happy overall with what we do.”

Statewide, she added that more than $1 billion was distributed to help victims.

“We’re here,” Byrd said. “We’re just a piece of the pie and of course you can see all of the resources that are available to help people on that long road to recovery.”

Darlene Leysath, CEO of the The Cornerstone Community Development Corporation in Wallace, was one of those people expressing her desire to help others.

“It was very powerful and very engaging,” Leysath said of the roundtable. “Folks were able to be part of the discussion today and that was very helpful.”

Congressman David Rouzer and representatives from local organizations speak to community members during Monday night’s roundtable in Kenansville. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Table_1.jpg Congressman David Rouzer and representatives from local organizations speak to community members during Monday night’s roundtable in Kenansville. Audience members ask questions during a hurricane recovery roundtable. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Table_2.jpg Audience members ask questions during a hurricane recovery roundtable. Congressman David Rouzer https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Table_3.jpg Congressman David Rouzer After the hurricane recovery roundtable, community members ask Congressman David Rouzer questions. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Table_4.jpg After the hurricane recovery roundtable, community members ask Congressman David Rouzer questions. Richard Weeks, a representative for North Carolina Baptist Men, talks about the work of the organization. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Table_6.jpg Richard Weeks, a representative for North Carolina Baptist Men, talks about the work of the organization. The Hurricane Recovery Rountable hosted by Congressman David Rouzer connected community members with services. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Table_5.jpg The Hurricane Recovery Rountable hosted by Congressman David Rouzer connected community members with services.

Groups talk about assistance for victims

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.