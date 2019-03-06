Clement students honored

March 6, 2019 Sampson Independent News 0
The Clement Elementary School students of the month for February are Victor Rodriguez, Maria Santibanez, Leah Johnson, Alan Fuentes-Cruz, Ja’Shaun Jackson, Serenity Phillips, Peyton Hudson, Naylor Barbour, Laurna Tew, Channing Jackson, Junior Melchor, Hilario Hinton, Wade Ward, Henry Montufar, Janet Stewart, Ashton Lambert, Greyson Spell, Jennifer Antonio-Solano, Abbie Beasley, James McPhail and Alfredo Mosqueda. -

