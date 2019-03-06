Duplin native shares success story with students

Founding partner and CEO of Partners South Estate Planning, Inc. and Fox Business News Contributor Timothy R. Fussell visited Harrells Christian Academy. -

Founding partner and CEO of Partners South Estate Planning, Inc. and Fox Business News Contributor Timothy R. Fussell visited Harrells Christian Academy and spoke with students taking a course in personal finance.

Holding a Ph.D. in Finance from Arizona State University, Fussell had a wealth of knowledge to share with students about how he got his start in Duplin County. He recalled growing up on a farm, working hard, and realizing that he wanted to get ahead in life.

Fussell encouraged the students, “One of the greatest things you’ll ever do is to decide what interests you and figure out a way to make a living doing it.”

Since getting his start helping local farmers secure their livelihood, Fussell has built his career and his reputation to include clientele all across the country. He is a CPA and CPE instructor, a member of The Association of Financial Educators as well as a NL Group Member of NASBA. Many of the students were astounded to hear the story of how he started out in life just like them but has managed to become remarkably successful, affluent, and able to help others become so as well.

Though he was quick to joke with the students about his luxury vehicles, expensive designer suits, and world travels, Fussell kept it humble and reminded the students, “Happiness isn’t having what you want, it’s wanting what you have.”

Founding partner and CEO of Partners South Estate Planning, Inc. and Fox Business News Contributor Timothy R. Fussell visited Harrells Christian Academy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_DSC_0828.jpg Founding partner and CEO of Partners South Estate Planning, Inc. and Fox Business News Contributor Timothy R. Fussell visited Harrells Christian Academy.