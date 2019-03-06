Learning to blood type

McKenzie Pope and Eben Johnson, seventh graders, learn about blood typing as part of a grant through Simple Gifts. - A group of seventh grade students in Brooke Pritchett’s science class experiment with blood typing. -

Dressed in safety masks, latex gloves and aprons, a group of seventh-grade science students at Sampson Middle Schools looked like they were taken straight out of a scene from the popular television show CSI.

The students weren’t extras for the crime scene investigation show, but rather, taking part in a hands-on learning experience as part of Brooke Pritchett’s science class.

A lab educator from the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center visited this school this week and taught students about blood typing through a simulated process. During the presentation, students learned about the composition and physiology of blood and had an opportunity to test simulated blood samples to determine safe transfusions.

“As a student, I had the opportunity to experience the Morehead Planetarium and Science Centers Mobile RV Lab, which made an impact on me,” Pritchett said about the experience. “As a teacher, I want my students to also have similar experiences that impact them positively.”

Bringing the lab educator in for three days was quite costly, but through a grant from Simple Gifts, Pritchett was able to offer the experience to all seventh grade students at the school.

“Teaching in a rural area challenges my students to such experiences,” the science teacher added. “So, I thought, why not bring it to them? I researched available science educational programs through the science center, and I reached out to see what programs they might have for middle schoolers.”

The Morehead Planetarium mobile lab traveled across the state for more than a decade, bringing unique lab experiences to students and the community. The bus has now retired, but students can still receive a similar lab experience in the classroom through the lab educator visits.

“They (the Morehead Planetarium) have a program called Code Red. It is a lab scenario about blood typing,” Pritchett explained. “Students are given a problem and have to figure out the answer doing blood typing tests.”

While the students use synthetic blood, the equipment and protocols for the experiment are real.

Having worked in a lab before, Pritchett often shares stories with her students about her experiences. Bringing the lab educator to the school and into the classroom allowed students to share in the teacher’s experiences.

“This lab allows them to apply their knowledge to real world applications,” Pritchett said. “Having worked in labs before, I was thrilled that my students could have experience with and do some of the things I have talked to them about from my previous jobs.”

As part of the seventh grade science curriculum, students learn about body systems and genetics. The lab experiment lines up with the state’s science standards.

Other 90-minute modules offered through the planetarium’s program include Biological Bodyguards, Exploring New Environments, Get a Clue, Mystery of the Crooked Cell, Genes in a Bottle and So Fresh, So Clean.

McKenzie Pope and Eben Johnson, seventh graders, learn about blood typing as part of a grant through Simple Gifts. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_DNA1.jpg McKenzie Pope and Eben Johnson, seventh graders, learn about blood typing as part of a grant through Simple Gifts. A group of seventh grade students in Brooke Pritchett’s science class experiment with blood typing. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_DNA2.jpg A group of seventh grade students in Brooke Pritchett’s science class experiment with blood typing.

Lab experience funded through grant

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.