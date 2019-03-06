County takes another step toward growth

Sampson Board of Commissioners chairman Clark Wooten talks about county matters during Monday night’s meeting, as vice-chair Sue Lee listens. -

The county’s push for more industry comes with the understanding that everyone is working as one toward a common goal. That will include evaluating customer service within county departments, the Sampson Board of Commissioners approving the hiring of a firm to do just that.

The county put out a request for proposals (RFP) to four companies for a customer service analysis of departments that “most directly impact Sampson’s economic development activities.” Those were identified as Economic Development, County Administration, Inspections and Planning, Environmental Health, the Tax Office and Public Works.

“We’ve put a great deal on economic development, particularly in the last year,” said county manager Ed Causey, noting board chairman Clark Wooten’s plethora of presentations around Sampson at various town board, community and civic meetings. “We’ve worked very hard to generate support and we wanted to get through that process, getting as much input (as possible) before going on to this next phase where we decide what we’re going to do and how we’re going to pursue it.”

Two “critical areas of interest” for Sampson government, Causey noted, are the promotion of economic development and the continued enhancement of its overall customer service.

The board is likely to hire a consultant to analyze Sampson in finding the best sites to develop, however evaluating customer service alone was seen as a worthy prerequisite.

“We think customer service is so important we’ve decided to break that down into two parts,” said Causey.

The county received three proposals to the RFP, recommending that the contract be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder, Creative Economic Development Consulting (EDC) in the amount of $15,275, plus additional mileage costs.

Causey said he was “very pleased” with the company and the price. The board unanimously approved.

“We look forward to hearing their thoughts on our customer-facing divisions,” said Wooten.

According to Creative EDC’s proposal, the company will use surveys, interviews and small group meetings to gather input on customer interactions, processes and outreach to determine what, if any, improvements would enhance Sampson’s economic development activities.

Such results could also then be applied to customer interactions in the county’s other departments.

“The level of business-friendliness of a community impacts whether a company locates, a small business grows and an entrepreneur starts a new business,” Crystal Morphis, founder and CEO for Creative EDC, stated in a letter to Causey. “In entrepreneurship, we talk about having a ‘culture of no wrong door’ meaning that every door leads the entrepreneur forward. The customer service project in Sampson County gets at the heart of that culture.”

Launched in 2012 by Morphis, Creative EDC offers strategic planning, product development, organizational development, economic impact analysis and social media and e-marketing. Morphis has 20-plus years of economic development experience at the local level and as a managing partner of a national economic development consulting firm.

The hiring of her firm is the latest move by the Sampson Board of Commissioners, which implemented the Economic Development Reserve Fund as part of the 2018-19 budget. It stands at $1.75 million, to include $1.5 million from previously designated loan reserves and an initial $250,000 installment.

The plan is to add $250,000 each budget year, meaning the fund is poised to grow to $2 million — less any money spent — on July 1.

County officials explained the fund as being initiated to “proactively plan for growth,” the goal being to use those funds to leverage state and federal grant dollars to purchase property and develop infrastructure for industrial sites.

“It’s very encouraging and very satisfying to have that,” John Swope, executive director of the Economic Development Commission, said recently of the fund. “This allows the commissioners to take that next step in evaluating properties. These funds will allow the county to develop product for the future. Is that future six months, six years? We’ll see. But this is a great step.”

That could be developing north around I-40, west on a revitalized N.C. 24 or south toward Wilmington. It will be up to an outside analyst and objective professionals to further break down possibilities.

That will likely be the step that follows the customer service evaluation.

Wooten has noted that growth is vital to Sampson’s sustainability and county officials have sought to be deliberate and transparent along the way. The plan is to use all available resources, combine them and maximize them, in recruiting industry to the confines of this county — regardless of where that might be.

“We’re Sampsonians first,” Wooten said recently. “Regardless of where we get a business, all the students get a boost, all the property taxpayers benefit.”

Firm hired to evaluate customer service

