Health fair educates local teens on issues

The teen health fair hosted by the Sampson County Health Department last year played such a vital role in educating local teens, officials held the the event again this year for the fifth time.

The 5th Annual Teen Health Fair was held Feb. 26 at the Bellamy Center. This year, the health department, along with the Sampson County Partners for Healthy Carolinians, partnered with Sampson County and Clinton City school systems to engage participation of students in grades 8-12, and cadets from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy.

“The purpose of the health fair was to share information and resources on various teen related topics such as alcohol prevention, general college admission, nutrition, physical activity, pregnancy prevention, sexually transmitted disease prevention, substance use prevention, tobacco prevention, mental health, safe teen dating, and teen health,” Luke Smith, health educator with the health department, said.

According to Smith, the Sampson County Partners for Healthy Carolinians and Sampson County Health Department the idea of a health fair started when the agencies wanted to reach out and educate teenagers about issues that relate to them and to bring awareness about resources that are available to teenagers within Sampson County should they ever need them. The teen health fair seemed to be an appropriate and beneficial choice.

In the last five years, the health fair has brought the information to approximately 200 teens each year, but that number more than tripled this year as approximately 780 students attended the fair — making this year the most successful event to date.

According to Smith, vendors this year included Academic Abundance, Inc., Clinton Police Department, U-Care, NC Cooperative Extension, Region 8 Tobacco Prevention, Region 8 Active Routes to School, Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition, Sampson County Health Department, Sampson Community College, Poe Center, Department of Social Services, CommWell Health, Eastpointe, and NCDHHS BAT Mobile Unit (DWI processing center).

The health fair, Smith shared, offers various information and interactive booths with incentives.

“We try to offer something that specifically targets the teenagers of Sampson County,” Smith said. “We want teens to feel comfortable in asking questions and seeking accurate information. We also want them to know we are here to talk with and help them in any way we can.”

During the health fair, organizers provide a survey to the teens asking what information they felt was beneficial during the health fair and what information was missing that could be useful in the future. Smith noted that the organizers take that information to help plan for future events.

Smith said the health department does offer services to teenagers on a confidential and free basis.

Local businesses, including Pizza Inn, Walmart, the City of Clinton Recreation and Parks Department and the health department all contribute to the health fair to help make the event a success.

The Sampson County Health Department hosted the 5th annual Teen Health Fair at the Bellamy Center. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_health-fair.jpg The Sampson County Health Department hosted the 5th annual Teen Health Fair at the Bellamy Center.