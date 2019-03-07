Sampson native perseveres in banking industry

Lawson -

She was one of the first African-American women ever hired by the Bank. She was the first female African-American officer of any bank in eastern North Carolina, possibly in the entire state, and she felt the weight of an entire community on her shoulders.

For Arlene Lawson, a graduate of Union High School and Sampson County native, the stakes were so much higher than many others who were hired for entry-level positions by financial institutions. Just six months after First Citizens hired its first African-American woman in the history of the bank, Lawson was brought on fresh out of high school. The year was 1972 and there was an industry-wide push to hire minorities at the time.

“I would say the most difficult part of coming on as the second black woman was fear of making it, or really not making it, especially during that time,” she said. “I had many who were counting on me and I didn’t want to disappoint them. I say fear of making it because I was hired during the time when financial institutions were mandated to hire minorities. I really feared being the first one fired; not because of my work, but because of the racial biases at that time.”

Lawson was originally hired by the bank to file checks and hand stuff bank statements in the bookkeeping department, an arduous task to say the least.

“Of course at that time there were no computers,” she said. “Everything was done manually. One of the most challenging aspects about a banking career is just being able to adapt to change and being patient while working those entry level jobs. I was in the bookkeeping department for four-and-a-half years working my way up to the role of proof operator before I finally made it to a teller position.”

No matter how alone she felt in her role or how much the culture of the day tried to push her out, Lawson remained strong, determined and focused on succeeding with the bank. She says she looked to the story of a certain role model for inspiration when times got especially hard.

“Little Ruby Bridgers, who was born the same year I was, became the first African-American child to integrate in a white southern elementary school,” Lawson said. “I think about what she went through all by herself. That’s the way it was at the bank for me for many years, being the only African American in the room. If little Ruby could do that in the school system, then surely I could do the same in a financial institution.”

Lawson says a lot of progress in this area has been made, but there is still more work that needs to be done.

“With the combined efforts of many, we’ve come a long way at the bank,” she said.

Lawson’s patience and tenacity paid off as she continued to climb the ranks within the bank. After becoming a teller, she ascended to customer service representative, and then commercial loan clerk. Finally, after 12 years with First Citizens, she became a branch manager in 1984. In this role she became the first female African American banking officer in eastern North Carolina with the title of branch manager, banking officer and assistant secretary.

“To accomplish these advancements in my career I set goals for myself and kept focused,” Lawson said. “Being able to adapt quickly to changes in my jobs and the industry has served me well. I never gave up and always aspired to achieve at a higher level.”

One of those goals Lawson set for herself was to earn a degree.

She says she knew this would help to further advance her career and it also fit with her desire to never stop learning.

“Being a lifelong learner is very important,” she said. “Throughout my career, I’ve always taken training and business courses through work and community college. In 1997, I earned my bachelor of science in business administration and management from Shaw University, graduating Summa Cum Laude.”

With her degree in hand, even more doors began to open for her at the bank. After serving more than 20 years as a branch manager, Lawson was tapped for the role of corporate community development officer.

“While in this role I helped businesses with small to moderate incomes get loans and helped the bank meet Community Reinvestment Act requirements,” Lawson explains. “Currently my job title is regional CRA officer, SVP for the eastern region of North Carolina. In this role I support four areas in the eastern region and work to help them meet their CRA objectives.”

As Regional CRA Officer, Arlene says she gets to execute a role that is near and dear to her heart.

“I believe home ownership is a rite of passage, not an achievement,” she said. “It’s the foundation of necessity for future advancement. I care about helping the underprivileged and underrepresented and doing my part to maintain a level playing field.”

In her ascension from file clerk to bank officer, Lawson says she’s most proud of her staying power.

“I am still here with my dignity intact and my standards uncompromised. I did it the old-fashioned way, I earned it,” she said. “I can’t say enough, though, about how great of an employer the Bank is. First Citizens is a great company to work for and that’s a main reason I have stayed here so long.”

Knowing the difficulties of trying to succeed with her back against the wall, today Lawson seeks to help those who are less fortunate. She has volunteered in a variety of different roles, including:

• YWCA President

• Partners for Economic Inclusion, Chair

• Wilmington Housing Authority, Chair of the Board of Commissioners

• Chair of the AMEZ Housing Community Development Corp.

• Secretary/Treasurer of the Cape Fear Regional CDC

• President of Project Task Force for a Better Community, Inc.

• Advisory Board member of Cape Fear Community College Business Department

After a career that’s spanned more than 46 years and overcome cultural barriers regarding both race and sex, Lawson encourages those who follow her to let their lives be the examples that bring about change.

“You must keep your integrity intact and always lead by example,” she explains. “Stay humble and have acceptance and compassion for the success of others. Give it your best every day with a positive attitude and never stop learning.”

Arlene devotes much of her time to community service. Here she is teaching a financial literacy class at her church.

Lawson https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Lawson.jpg Lawson