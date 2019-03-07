Head Start facility shut down

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent The Clinton Head Start Center on College Street has been closed indefinitely after elevated lead levels were detected in portions of the Clinton City Schools-owned building operated by Telamon Corporation, which runs local Head Start and Early Head Start services. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent A notice posted at the Clinton Head Start Center on College Street notifying visitors of the elevated lead levels that prompted the facility to be shut down. -

A Head Start Center in Clinton is being closed indefinitely due to elevated levels of lead detected in the facility, located within a portion of a building owned by the Clinton City Schools system but operated by Telamon Corporation.

A notice from Telamon, which contracts with local school systems to provide Early Head Start and Head Start services, was sent to The Sampson Independent and posted at the entrance to the Clinton Head Start facility, located at 606 College St., Clinton, at the rear of the old College Street School.

“Due to the recent discovery of elevated lead levels, that we are working to correct, the center will be closed until further notice,” the posted notice read. “A Telamon employee will be reaching out to you this week to provide further guidance and information. We apologize for the inconvenience that this may cause you and your family.”

Reached by The Independent on Wednesday, L’Teisha Curtis, State Head Start Director for Telamon, said the facility closure meant 171 children ages 1-5 years old were being displaced.

“Until we get further information regarding lead remediation at the center, we are unable to estimate a time frame for re-opening. We are gathering those estimates now,” Curtis told The Independent. “Depending on the length of the closure, we may consider other options, however we are not at that juncture yet. Our hope is that this issue will be repaired in a short time frame.”

John Lowe, executive director of Technology and Auxiliary Services for Clinton City Schools, confirmed that the school’s administration had received notice of the elevated lead levels from a report issued Tuesday.

That lead is “predominantly found in paint chips in areas where paint deterioration has occurred,” Lowe noted.

He did say that the report was only applicable to facilities operated by Telamon Corporation, and did not include portions of the facility operated by Clinton City Schools. Lowe said there were “no immediate concerns” regarding elevated lead levels in the portions of the facility operated by Clinton City Schools.

“Clinton City Schools administration has been in contact with officials at the Sampson County Health Department concerning the findings. It is our understanding that the decision to close the facility and resolve the issues was not mandated by the Health Department, but was an administrative decision made by the Telamon Corporation,” Lowe stated. “We will continue to work with the Sampson County Health Department and Telamon Corporation officials to ensure the safety of all students and staff in all portions of the 606 College Street facility.”

A Spanish-language notice posted at the 606 College St. location expounded on the brief English-language notice, stating that Telamon was informed Tuesday by the Sampson County Health Department of high levels of lead in the Clinton preschool. It also encouraged parents to get their children’s lead levels checked.

“To guarantee the safety of the children, families and employees we will be closing the center until the situation is solved,” it read, as translated. “We recommend that all families visit their doctor or the Department of Health to perform a laboratory test on their children to determine their levels of lead.”

The Spanish-language notice, signed by Curtis, urged them to contact their family service worker for anything else they needed as a result. Services will continue, just not at the facility, Curtis noted.

Head Start is a comprehensive program that offers quality early education in and out of the home, parenting education, health and social-emotional wellness services (including for women before, during, and after pregnancy), nutrition education and family support services.

Telamon North Carolina’s Early Childhood & Family Support program provides services to eligible families with children ages 6 weeks to 5 years in Head Start centers in Sampson, Wake, Caswell and Chatham counties.

“During the time the center is closed, all children will continue to receive early education and preschool services through our home service program. The family service workers will be contacting you to explain how this program works and answer any questions you may have,” the translated notice from Curtis read.

Curtis told The Independent that the current plan was to serve the displaced children through Telamon’s home-based program option, which offers one visit per week for 90 minutes and a group socialization (play group) twice per month.

“I apologize for the difficulties that this situation may cause,” she stated in the Spanish-language notice. “I hope you understand that we are working responsibly to resolve this situation in conjunction with the Clinton School System, who is the owner of the property and building where the center is located. We will keep you informed of everything that happens in this process.”

There are eight Telamon locations in Sampson County serving a total of 478 children.

In addition to the Clinton Early Head Start and Head Start facility on College Street, other Sampson locations include: Dogwood Head Start, Clinton; Union Head Start; Hargrove Head Start; Hobbton Head Start; Midway Early Head Start and Head Start; Harrells Head Start; and Charles E. Perry School Early Head Start and Head Start, Roseboro.

The Clinton Head Start Center on College Street has been closed indefinitely after elevated lead levels were detected in portions of the Clinton City Schools-owned building operated by Telamon Corporation, which runs local Head Start and Early Head Start services. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_HeadStart1.jpg The Clinton Head Start Center on College Street has been closed indefinitely after elevated lead levels were detected in portions of the Clinton City Schools-owned building operated by Telamon Corporation, which runs local Head Start and Early Head Start services. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent A notice posted at the Clinton Head Start Center on College Street notifying visitors of the elevated lead levels that prompted the facility to be shut down. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_HeadStart2.jpg A notice posted at the Clinton Head Start Center on College Street notifying visitors of the elevated lead levels that prompted the facility to be shut down. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

‘Elevated lead levels’ prompt closure of Clinton location

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.