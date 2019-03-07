Board recognizes student achievement

The Clinton City Schools Students of the Month for February are Mason Sessoms, L.C. Kerr School; Kamryn Evans, Butler Avenue School; Alaina McCall, Sunset Avenue School; Lily Williams, Sampson Middle School; and Lukas Jerez-Chandia, not pictured, Clinton High School. - The Clinton City Schools Board of Education recognized students as Rotary Youth Leaders. Pictured are Adrian Donatelli, Reid Walters and Savanna Mathis. -

