Curtains to rise on ‘Pocahontas’

The cast of ‘Pocahontas’ rehearse for opening night, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first of eight shows scheduled March 22-31, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. -

Mark you calendars — Pocahontas will be coming your way at the end of March.

Our show is proudly directed by Angela Martin and is sponsored by Performance Dodge/Ford. The musical is filled with lots of little people, very talented singers and actors and a great story. The production dates are Friday-Sunday, March 22-31. We have eight performances with Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday afternoon performances beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The show highlights numerous people and one of the characters you will see is Chief Powhatan. This role is portrayed by Jaalen Best and Landen Langston. Jaalen is a graduate of Clinton High School and is currently a student at East Carolina University. Landen is a senior at Hobbton High School. He is Drama Club president and has been last seen onstage at SCT in the musical Fame during the spring of 2018.

If you have questions about tickets please contact our Board Chairman Brenda Martin at 910-990-4510.

Theatre facts

There are currently 40 theaters that qualify as “Broadway theaters.” These are the ones where the productions are eligible for Tony awards. The general rule of thumb is that if the theater is in midtown Manhattan, has more than 500 seats, and regularly shows live performances, then it’s a Broadway theater.

The longest running musical on Broadway The Phantom of the Opera. The reigning champ at number one sets a classic tale that was first a novel by Gaston Leroux.

Broadway began in the 18th Century. The origins of Broadway history in New York did not begin until 1750 when Thomas Kean and Walter Murray opened a theater company on Nassau Street. This theater was large enough to hold 280 patrons and typically put on Shakespearian plays and ballad operas.

