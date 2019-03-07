Upward Bound hosts Read-In

Rhanique Corbett of Hobbton High School participates in the African-American Read-In. - Local artist Robert Hall performs a drawing demonstration at the J.C. Holliday Memorial Library. - Autumn Weeks reads work by Nikki Giovanni. - Juan Perez, of Hobbton High School, reads to the audience during the African-American Read-In. - - Dr. Rue Lee-Holmes, arts education coordinator for Sampson County Schools, leads the audience with drums and music while reading ‘To Be a Drum.’ - -

As she read words written Jada Giavanna Jones, KeAusja Chestnutt enjoyed seeing a diverse group of people celebrating the artistic works of African-Americans.

“For me personally, I love my African-American culture and learning more about it,” Chestnutt said. “The pieces make me think of their feelings back then and how I can relate to them.”

The Union High School student was one of many people involved in the African-American Read-In (ARRI), hosted by Sampson County School’s Upward Bound program. The purpose of the celebration held at the J.C. Holliday Memorial Library was to honor the achievements of writers and artists such as Jones.

With pride, she selected Jones’ “Why Did God Make Me Black?,” a poem dealing with hatred, skin color and pride.

“It really spoke to people who felt that they shouldn’t be belittled because of their skin color,” Chestnutt said.

Marlow M. Artis, Upward Bound director, said the program was fortunate to partner with the Sampson-Clinton Public Library for a second year. The AARI was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English. Its purpose is to make literacy an important part of Black History Month. The theme is “For the Love of Diversity and Literacy.

“We appreciate being able to celebrate black diversity and black artists here in Sampson County,” Artis said. “We had a wonderful turnout and the students did a great job and we had so many great guest speakers.”

Robert Hall, a local artist, showed the audience how to transform a simple stickman into a person. In 2018, he was selected to create a mural for Newton Grove and made one for Garland a few years ago. Some of his other works include paintings, sculptures, greeting cards and children’s books. Hall also made silhouette designs for the “The Color Purple,” which were used to promote the movie.

Dr. Rue Lee-Holmes, arts education coordinator for Sampson County Schools, presented a special sound drum presentation along with the reading of “To Be a Drum” by Evelyn Coleman. Audience members participated by playing drums and saying chants “heartbeat,” “To be a drum,” “I’m free,” under the direction of Lee-Holmes.

On behalf of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Lakewood High School, teacher Michelle Lindsey read “And I Have You” by Nikki Giovanni.

Artis added that it was a great way for the community to end Black History Month by celebrating the artists through the the students and presenters. He hopes it become an annual event for many years to come.

Many poems, speeches and literary works were presented by students. Some of them were “Phenomenal Woman” by Maya Angelou; “Liberty and Slavery” by George Moses Horton; “American History” by Michael S. Harper; and “The Rose that Grew from Concrete” by Tupac Shakur.

The student participants included Rhanique Corbett, Hobbton High School; Breanna Smith, Lakewood High School; Birzayit Sanchez, Hobbton High School; Aileen Jorge, Hobbton High School; Deja Devone, Lakewood High School; Autumn Weeks, Union High School; Anaya Stancil, Lakewood High School; Juan Perez, Hobbton High School; Kimberlyn Swinson, Lakewood High School; Cameriona Whitted, Union High School; Syonie Lee, Union High School; and Monica Sellars, Union High School.

The students from Sampson Schools also adapted children’s books. Clips were sent to elementary schools for teachers to show their students.

Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, said he was proud of the students who presented, while showing appreciation for everyone for attending.

“Combining literacy and history is a great way to engage our students with the community,” Bracy said. “Thanks Upward and our public library for this collaborative effort.”

By Chase Jordan

