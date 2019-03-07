Miss Hobbton High set for March 16

The Miss Hobbton High School pageant will be held Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. The event’s theme is ‘Solid Gold’ and the doors open at 5 p.m. Sarah Daughtry, Miss Hobbton 2018, will be on hand to crown her successor. There are seven young ladies competing, and pictured, front row, from left, are Kathia Gamez, Baylor Harris, Ellington Tart and back row, from left, Samantha Britt, Arianna Corbett, Natalie Aman and Rylea Tew. -

