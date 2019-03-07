Man arrested in near-fatal city shooting

Wallace -

A suspected wanted in connection with a shooting on Margaret Street that nearly killed a man has now been charged, as police continue to seek a second suspect.

Emmanuel Tirrell Wallace, 23, whose address was listed on Mary Oates Lane, Turkey, was charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and failure to comply with monies. He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $150,555 secured bond.

Wallace was arrested at Laurelwood Apartments off Elizabeth Street, Clinton, following a tip to Clinton Police.

“We were able to locate him from citizen information,” Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said. “We received a tip about his location and were assisted by N.C. Probation and Parole.”

The felony assault charge against Wallace stems from a Feb. 8 shooting on Margaret Street, for which Antonius Brice, 25, also of Clinton, is still being sought. The two men are alleged to have driven up on the victim, Ortavious Lynch, 29, while he was walking along Margaret Street around 8:40 p.m. that Friday night.

The men reportedly started a fight with Lynch that ended with at least one shot from a rifle, which struck Lynch in the chest, police officials said. Lynch was transported to the emergency room at Sampson Regional Medical Center with a wound that authorities said at the time “appeared to be life-threatening.” They said Lynch was targeted.

“Detectives were called to the scene and note that this is not random,” Edwards stated following the shooting.

After being transported to Sampson Regional, Lynch was subsequently airlifted to a regional hospital to receive treatment. He remained in critical condition for some time after the shooting.

Edwards said Thursday that Lynch was still in the hospital, the name of which is not being released as a precautionary measure.

“He was talking and up walking around,” said Edwards. “He is recovering very well.”

Lynch was expected to be released soon from the hospital.

Anyone with information on Antonious Brice’s whereabouts is urged to call the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. Information can be given anonymously through the CPD tip line at 910-590-3009, or by texting it to 847411, beginning the message with “tipcpd.”

Wallace https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Wallace.jpg Wallace

Second suspect sought; victim still recuperating

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.