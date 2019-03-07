‘Clinton’s Spotlight’ talent show on tap

Tatum - Volunteers Crystal Raynor, Nicole Boykin and Courtney Hooper make popcorn for community members attending an anti-violence rally hosted by Adult Summit. The organization is preparing for a community talent show in June. -

In the summer, LaShonta Tatum is looking forward to watching talented performers and hearing claps and cheers from supporters of positive change in the community.

Registration for “Clinton’s Spotlight” hosted by Adult Summit is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Sampson Center gymnasium, 808 Barden St., Clinton. The purpose is to show the local talent in or around Sampson County and other surrounding areas. Tatum, organizer and founder of Adult Summit, said she wants to bring something different to Clinton with the show.

“We want to give an opportunity for anybody to come out and display their talent and to win (cash prizes),” Tatum said.

First place is $500, second is $250, and third is $150. Clinton’s Spotlight is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Sunset Avenue Auditorium, 505 Sunset Ave., Clinton.

“We welcome all talent and it’s not a specific category,” she said. Whatever you feel like your talent is, we welcome you to come out and display that talent. It’s an all-in-one talent show.”

The entry fee is $40 for a solo performer, $75 for a group, and $150 for a choir. Funds raised from the event will go towards Adult Summit’s upcoming efforts such as the anti-violence rally, which features guest speakers, music, refreshments and activities for children. The organization would also like to introduce an anti-bullying rally in August for the 2019-2020 school year. Some of the plans include school supplies distribution and guest speakers addressing the problem.

Tatum stressed that she would like to receive support for the upcoming events and having a good time during the show. Tatum, a Clinton native and minister, made a decision to help people in the community by creating Adult Summit. The name of the organization was inspired by “Teen Summit,” a talk show for youths that aired on the BET network.

For more information, contact LaShonta Tatum at 910-385-4522 or by email at [email protected]

Tatum https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Tatum.jpeg Tatum Volunteers Crystal Raynor, Nicole Boykin and Courtney Hooper make popcorn for community members attending an anti-violence rally hosted by Adult Summit. The organization is preparing for a community talent show in June. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Rally_3.jpg Volunteers Crystal Raynor, Nicole Boykin and Courtney Hooper make popcorn for community members attending an anti-violence rally hosted by Adult Summit. The organization is preparing for a community talent show in June.

Registration March 9; Event slated for June 15

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.