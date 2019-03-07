Tim’s Gift presents awards

Freddy Bogue received the Tim’s Gift Encourager Award. He shared how God healed him after a stroke and heart attack threatened to end his life here. Freddy is truly an encourager and a walking miracle. - Members of the Mingo Baptist Church accept the Outstanding Youth Group rotating trophy from members of Carr Memorial Church Youth Group who received the First Youth Group Home Missions Trophy at Rise Up 2018. - Jeff Draughon was presented the Tim’s Gift 2019 Good Samaritan trophy. He is a humble servant of Christ making a positive difference in our city and communities. -

Freddy Bogue received the Tim’s Gift Encourager Award. He shared how God healed him after a stroke and heart attack threatened to end his life here. Freddy is truly an encourager and a walking miracle.

Members of the Mingo Baptist Church accept the Outstanding Youth Group rotating trophy from members of Carr Memorial Church Youth Group who received the First Youth Group Home Missions Trophy at Rise Up 2018.

Jeff Draughon was presented the Tim’s Gift 2019 Good Samaritan trophy. He is a humble servant of Christ making a positive difference in our city and communities.