Finding treasures in hidden places

What forgotten treasures have you found hiding in places you least expected?

Recently, I pulled a black jacket from my closet and slipped my hands in the pockets while standing in front of my oval mirror! Feeling a slip of paper in my left pocket, a strong sensation to open it saved a treasure (I was prompted to throw away) that stirred this story. Recognizing my writing, I read the message with strong conviction to share it with you. Frozen in front of my full length mirror captured a moment of ‘being still and knowing He is God”! Looking at myself from head to toe, grey hair, wrinkles, and age spots covered me; yet, I praised God for golden years, healing, happiness, and help to go forth in faith wherever He leads! One more glimpse of my reflection before heading downstairs to write showed a smile that erased lines and a sensation that said. ‘take care of yourself — prune and prepare’! Paying attention to my pause button being pressed by the One who created and cares for me, we had a long talk — just me and Thee! Through it all, He humbled little old me and showed what He wants His children to be.

As you read the message scribbled on a tattered piece of paper, please find a mirror and pause to reflect on you and your relationship with the Lord, loved ones, and people (even strangers and enemies) God puts in your path. What we must embrace in this troubled world where sin lurks and sadness looms is the peace and promise that comes from a close relationship with Father, Son, and Holy Spirit! Jesus who willingly became sacrifice for our sins, God who created us and sent His Son to live here, die, rise up, live eternally and sit by His Father’s side in the place prepared for us to go when we die, and the Helper (Holy Spirit) Jesus promised His Father would send to live within our hearts and be our Best Friend!

Finally, when you finish reading this powerful treasure I found in my pocket, please reflect, find a place to have your own little talk with Jesus, tell Him about your troubles, name them one by one, humble your heart, confess your sins, cry out to Him, and feel peace, promise, and joy flowing like a river from within!

“Always pray to have eyes that see the best in people…a heart that forgives the worst, a mind that forgets the bad, and a soul that never loses faith in God.”

Please share this treasure that it becomes a message heard across American and around the World! Then, we will experience God’s greatest commandment to “Love Him with all thy heart and love our neighbor as thyself” from sea to shining sea through all His children…starting with you and me!

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_SpellMug.jpg

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.