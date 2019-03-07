A departure from faith

I Timothy 4:1 says, “Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils.” In other words, the Holy Spirit is now speaking clearly, that right now, many churches and/or believers will walk away from the Word of God. This will happen as a result of them adhering more to evil than to the Word of God. The evil is being spread by demonic spirits and the presence of doctrine being taught by the devil, himself.

Recently, there has been much publicity about what is going on in many of the largest denominations in this country. The Catholic Church has been marred by sex-abuse scandals over the past decades. Just recently a Pennsylvania Grand Jury detailed hundreds of case of sex-abuse by Catholic Clergy. The Southern Baptist Denomination has been accused of sexual mis-conduct over the past 20 years. The United Methodist Denomination is split over same-sex marriages and the ordination of homosexuals. Many Bishops, Pastors and members of the United Methodist Church are threatening to leave the church overs its recent vote to follow God’s Word and ban these marriages and ordinations. Other denominations are having problems keeping Pastors and members because of these denominations apparent explicit desire to focus on raising money instead of spreading the gospel.

There are other reasons why there are so many problems, other than the one stated in I Timothy above. For one, many churches have allowed the world to influence how they operate. Many have created competition among Pastors through rankings and fund-raising. Many have simply created doctrines and/or disciplines that do not line up with the Word of God. Many churches operate through a hierarchy of ministers while completely ignoring the truth that there is only one Priesthood, a Priesthood of Believers.

Perhaps the most deafening reason for the departure from the faith can be found in I Timothy 6:10 which says, “For the love of money is the root of all evil, which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.”

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the pastor of Kingdom of God Ministries.

