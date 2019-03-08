Bracing for the worst

Students at Clement Elementary School participate in a tornado drill. - Teachers monitor students during a tornado drill. - Principal James ‘Bo’ Mullins gives instructions during a drill for severe weather. -

As a siren went off, Principal James “Bo” Mullins walked trough the halls of Clement Elementary as teachers left their classrooms with students.

In the tornado safety position, the children kneeled facing the wall with their hands over the back of their head, while tucked into a ball. Although a twister was not coming Wednesday, the school was one of many across Sampson County preparing for the worst during a statewide tornado drill.

The exercise was part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, declared by Gov. Roy Cooper. Along with schools, businesses and families across North Carolina were encouraged to rehearse their severe weather plan. Test messages were broadcasted on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios and the Emergency Alert System.

“We often talk about academics, but the safety of our children is an important thing that we do here as well,” Mullins said about preparation with drills for fires, weather and lockdowns for other threats of danger each year.

Every March, the school conducts a tornado drill. Mullins stressed the importance of drills, while mentioning the recent incident in Alabama where 23 people died.

According to data released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS), more than 100 tornado warnings were issued in 2018, with 20 of them touching down. For the state, the deadliest months for tornadoes are March, April, and November. Tornadoes form during severe thunderstorms when winds change direction and increase in speed. The storms can produce large hail and damaging wind up to 300 miles per hour.

More than 240 flash flood warnings were issued in 2018, which resulted in 184 incidents. Throughout the state, 605 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued last year. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds were at 137.

“Spring brings a greater risk of severe weather and we need to be ready for the threat of strong storms and even tornadoes,” Cooper said in a news release. “To help keep you and your loved ones safe, know the risks, have a family emergency plan in place, and stay alert to weather reports.”

Principal Gerald Johnson of Salemburg Elementary School also feels that drills are necessary.

“Tornado drills are extremely important because faculty, staff and students need to be prepared to quickly take cover in the evident of a tornado,” Johnson said. “The faster we can respond increases the chances of survival. The drill held today went extremely well.”

Students, others practice plans for severe weather

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Emergency Management officials recommend the following safety tips • Develop a family emergency plan so each member knows what to do, where to go and who to call during an emergency. • If thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning is close enough to strike you. • Know where the nearest safe room is, such as a basement or interior room away from windows. • Know the terms: WATCH means severe weather is possible. WARNING means severe weather is occurring; take shelter immediately. • Assemble an emergency supply kit for use at home or in your vehicle. Make sure to include a three-day supply of non-perishable food and bottled water. • If driving, leave your vehicle immediately to seek shelter in a safe structure. Do not try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle and do not stop under an overpass or bridge. • If there is no shelter available, take cover in a low-lying flat area. For additional information about tornadoes and overall emergency preparedness, visit www.ReadyNC.org. A mobile app is also avaialble for residents. — North Carolina Office of the Governor

