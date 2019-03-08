Smithfield Foods makes donation to area schools

Smithfield Foods donated more than $40,000 to schools in 21 counties across eastern North Carolina, including Sampson County. -

WARSAW — Smithfield Foods, Inc. announced a $42,172 contribution to 34 primary and secondary schools in 21 counties, including Sampson, across eastern North Carolina, eastern South Carolina, and southern Virginia in partnership with AmeriGas, the nation’s largest propane company. These donations, earned through the AmeriGas School Days program, will be used to provide school supplies, invest in new project initiatives, and fund teacher training and development.

“We are proud to provide much needed financial support for programs at schools throughout the communities where many of our employees live and work,” said Joe Szaloky, vice president of business development and procurement for Smithfield Foods. “Education is a key focus of Smithfield’s charitable giving program, and this partnership enables us to leverage our relationship with AmeriGas to make an impact in our area schools.”

Through this unique program, $0.02 per gallon of AmeriGas propane purchased is placed in a fund to be dispersed to partnering schools. Smithfield Foods’ donation totals from 2016 and 2017 were combined and divided among 34 schools enrolled in the program.

“We appreciate Smithfield’s business and we are grateful that they have taken full advantage of our School Days program,” said Brian Grimm, director of national accounts for AmeriGas. “It is such a pleasure to partner with an organization that firmly believes in the power of education to strengthen and transform communities.”

For more information about Smithfield’s focus on education and commitment to its local communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/helpingcommunities.

Smithfield Foods donated more than $40,000 to schools in 21 counties across eastern North Carolina, including Sampson County. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_image001.jpg Smithfield Foods donated more than $40,000 to schools in 21 counties across eastern North Carolina, including Sampson County.