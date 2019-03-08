Second suspect facing charges in city shooting

Brice -

A month after a shooting on Margaret Street that nearly took a man’s life after he was shot in the chest, both suspects have been apprehended on consecutive days.

The second suspect, Antonius Bycoine Brice, 25, of Tyndall Court, Clinton, was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Marion Lane in the Ingold community.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force apprehended Brice, who was transported to the Clinton Police Department and serve an outstanding felony warrant on a count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Brice was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $500,000 secured bond.

He is slated to appear in court on March 22.

The felony assault charge against Brice stems from a Feb. 8 shooting on Margaret Street, for which Emmanuel Tirrell Wallace, 23, was also charged Wednesday. The two men are alleged to have driven up on the victim, Ortavious Lynch, 29, while he was walking along Margaret Street around 8:40 p.m. that Friday night.

Wallace received the same felony assault charge, as well as a failure to comply with monies offense, after being arrested Wednesday at Laurelwood Apartments off Elizabeth Street, Clinton.

He was placed in the Detention Center under $150,555 secured bond.

Citizen tips led to Wallace’s arrest. Brice’s arrest came in short order Thursday.

Asked why Brice’s bond is more than triple Wallace’s for the same offense, and whether it was because he was the alleged gunman, Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said he could not speak to the bond amount “at this time” and that it was ultimately the magistrate’s decision.

“I do understand Brice has a criminal history and obviously is a flight risk,” Edwards noted.

A search of Brice’s name in the N.C. Department of Public Safety database showed no criminal history in this state, although it is possible he might have one in others.

According to police, Brice and Wallace started a fight with Lynch that ended with at least one shot from a rifle, which struck Lynch in the chest, police officials said. Lynch was transported to the emergency room at Sampson Regional Medical Center with a wound that authorities said at the time “appeared to be life-threatening.” They said Lynch was targeted.

“Detectives were called to the scene and note that this is not random,” Edwards stated following the shooting.

After being transported to Sampson Regional, Lynch was subsequently airlifted to a regional hospital to receive treatment. He remained in critical condition for some time after the shooting.

Edwards said Thursday that Lynch was still in the hospital, but was expected to be released soon.

“He was talking and up walking around,” said Edwards. “He is recovering very well.”

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

