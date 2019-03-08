Clinton High now open for public rental

After choosing not to rent the Clinton High School Auditorium out to the public for the last 11 years, system officials have now decided to start renting out the facility. -

A multi-million dollar project that opened in 2008, Clinton High School has not been a money-making option for the school system, but officials hope that will now change.

Under the Community Schools Act, the Clinton City Schools Board of Education has always made specified indoor and outdoor school facilities available for use by eligible community groups. However, Clinton High School’s Auditorium has never been part of those facilities made available.

Now that the facility is 11 years old, John Lowe, executive director of auxiliary services, began discussions with school administration and board members about renting out the facility — ultimately bringing in more money to the system.

“We have had a lot of people ask about renting the auditorium and other Clinton High School facilities,” Lowe said. “Now that the school is 11 years old, we can use the funds from the rental of the facility to make needed upgrades.”

Like all school facilities, Clinton High School has been available to school-sponsored groups and activities, such as athletic events, school clubs, student organizations and other school activities.

Now, the facility is being made available to the public.

According to district policy, an eligible individual or group that wishes to apply for permission to use a school facility must submit a written application to the principal of the school in which the facility is located.

Other than the Clinton High School Auditorium, the only similar space available to rent was the Sunset Avenue School Auditorium. That facility is aged and in need of repairs and accommodations made to be more compliant with ADA regulations. Board members have inquired about making needed renovations and improvements to the facility, but other capital outlay projects have taken priority.

In the mean time, Lowe, as well as other staff members, thought it would be in the best interest of the system to begin renting the high school facility at a rate of $75 an hour, plus additional costs per hour for utilities and staffing.

The district’s full fee structure is available on the system’s website.

All groups are charged for the facility use, with exceptions being when the facility is used as a polling place on election days; for school related events and groups; for the purpose of annual or biennial precinct meetings and county and district conventions; for local government and youth organizations; and for all other non-profit groups.

Facility use applicants do have fee-waiving options that must be presented to the Board of Education. Fee waiver options are:

• the rental facility feel is half the listed price, but all utility and personnel fees remain;

• the rental and utility fee is half the listed price, but the personnel fees remain;

• the facility rental fee is waived, but the utility and personnel fees remain;

• the facility and utility fees are waived, but the personnel fees remain;

• all fees are waived

Rental of the Clinton High School Auditorium does require the employment of a Clinton City Schools designated house manager at a rate of $25 per hour.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

