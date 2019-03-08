PCP seizure on I-40 nets two arrests

M. Simon - W. Simon - Courtesy photo|Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stands over a jar of PCP seized in an Interstate 40 traffic stop. -

Two men stopped on Interstate 40 by deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Team were found in possession of PCP, which Jimmy Thornton believed was a first in his 16-plus years as sheriff.

On Thursday, the team conducted a traffic stop on I-40, near mile marker 360, reportedly for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies reportedly established probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants.

They discovered a half-gallon clear jar containing phencyclidine, better known as PCP, was located inside the vehicle, authorities said.

The driver, Willie Simon, 57, of 8786 Market St., Wilmington, and passenger, Michael Simon, 54, of 2050 8th Ave., New York, N.Y., were arrested and each charged with manufacturing a Schedule II controlled substance, felony conspiracy, possession with intent to sell and deliver phencyclidine and maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance.

Both were placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $200,000 secured bond apiece. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

At high doses, PCP, also known as angel dust, is a drug used for its mind-altering effects. It can may cause hallucinations, distorted perceptions of sounds and violent behavior and, at high doses, effects similar to schizophrenia, such as delusions, paranoia, disordered thinking, a sensation of distance from one’s environment and catatonia.

“This is the first time I can recall as sheriff that someone has been arrested in Sampson County for possession of PCP,” Thornton stated. “When you think of PCP, you typically think back to a drug of the 1970’s. Unfortunately, it seems to be making a comeback among teenagers and I encourage parents to educate their children of how dangerous this drug can be.”

It has been a busy week for the interdiction team in patrolling the interstate. Thursday’s stop on I-40 in Sampson came just two days after another just up the interstate, in which heroin was seized (see related story on 1A for followup).

M. Simon https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Michael-Simon-1.jpg M. Simon W. Simon https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Willie-Simon-1.jpg W. Simon Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stands over a jar of PCP seized in an Interstate 40 traffic stop. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_IMG_0280-1.jpg Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stands over a jar of PCP seized in an Interstate 40 traffic stop. Courtesy photo|Sampson County Sheriff’s Office

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

VideoID: VideoType: URL: Video Embed String: Video Caption: Video Credit: Video Position: (use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.