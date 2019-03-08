Woman charged with ID theft after giving sister’s name to officers

Stringfield -

A woman charged in connection with a drug seizure on Interstate 40 earlier this week is in more hot water after authorities discovered she used her sister’s name, as she had been evading probation and parole officials.

On Thursday, local authorities learned that Schayla Stringfield, 31, of 303 North 30th St., Wilmington, had used her sister’s name and date of birth, leading to law enforcement disseminating the erroneous information to media outlets.

Stringfield, who was already served drug offenses, has now been charged with identity theft.

She now stands charged with identity theft, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting public officer. She was also served orders for her arrest on two counts of probation violation out of New Hanover County, as well as speeding and driving while license revoked offenses out of Brunswick.

She is under $98,500 secured bond for offenses against her, including $35,000 bond for the identity theft charge alone, jail records show. She was originally under $25,000 bond following a Tuesday stop by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team.

They conducted the stop in the eastbound lanes of I-40, near the 352 mile marker in the Faison area. They pulled over a rented 2019 Nissan Altima, reportedly for a traffic violation, and discovered bindles of heroin, cocaine and weed in the vehicle, according to reports.

Stringfield has previous convictions in both counties and is listed as an absconder from probation/parole supervision on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, which has her mugshot posted.

Stringfield is currently under probation following a July 2017 conviction in New Hanover County on charges of drug possession and possession of firearm by felon. She was given a suspended sentence and two and a half years of probation, court records show.

She previously was convicted in 2012, 2013 and 2015 on drug-related charges, each time receiving suspended sentences. Prior to that, she has other drug-related convictions as far back as 2006. Her only prison time was a two-month stint in 2008 on breaking and entering and larceny convictions in New Hanover.

A search revealed Akhilles Bentoney Shepard, 37, in possession of 15 bindles of heroin and 2 grams of marijuana. He fled on foot and was subsequently apprehended. Authorities learned later that Shepard was currently out on probation after serving a nine-year federal sentence for cocaine charges.

He was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, resist, delay and obstruct and possession of marijuana was placed under $50,000 secured bond. Stringfield was initially charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia under her sister’s name.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

