Downtown landscaping receives facelift

Public Works employee Billy Draughon works to spruce up the downtown Clinton area by spreading mulch in flower beds. -

The Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee in partnership with the Clinton Public Works Department has been removing aged and damaged shrubs and other plantings in the downtown area in an effort to spruce up for spring.

According to Mary Rose, planning director and Main Street Committee manager, the city has worked hard to create a vibrant downtown using the National Main Street Four Point Approach of Organization, Design, Promotion, and Economic Vitality, and keeping downtown clean is part of the city’s overall strategy to keep downtown looking good and creating a pleasing environment in which citizens and visitors may enjoy.

Downtown business owners, as well as local citizens, have expressed their appreciation for the efforts.

“Cleaning up the plant beds and placing fresh mulch really makes the downtown area look clean,” Sessom’s Jewelry owner Gary Wayne Hall said.

Deborah Thompson, owner of Simply NC, and a member of the Clinton Main Street Program Promotion Committee, says she agrees with Hall, and feels the “sprucing up” has only enhanced the overall look of the downtown area.

“It looks great,” Thompson shared. “I am so pleased the older shrubs have been removed. You can really see the front of my business better and it looks so neat.”

In 2017, with grant funds from the General Assembly through the Department of Commerce, Rose said the committee was able to add new benches to the area between the Sampson County courthouse and the courthouse extension, paint the flag pole at the Sampson County Courthouse, add decorative trash and cigarette butt receptacles as well as install stamped crosswalks.

The Clinton Main Street Program works with downtown property owners to accomplish façade improvements by assisting property owners with façade grant funds. Since 2016, $105,000 in façade improvements have been made to downtown building facades and $31,500 in façade grant funds were issued to these property owners to assist with façade improvements.

“As we work together to support existing businesses and property owners, we also share our story with business owners and investors looking to come to downtown Clinton,” Rose said. “Many times we call downtown a family of volunteers, business and property owners, local government employees, non-profits, and other partners who work hand in hand to make good things happen. We invite them to become a part of our downtown Clinton family.”

While the committee members and Public Works employees have worked hard to get the downtown area looking good, Rose says the work isn’t over.

“We ask our citizens and visitors to also help us keep downtown Clinton looking good by using our many trash receptacles and cigarette butt holders,” the committee manager said. “If you see a piece of trash, pick it up and place it in one of our many receptacles. We greatly appreciate everyone’s help in keeping our downtown clean and vibrant.”

Public Works employee Billy Draughon works to spruce up the downtown Clinton area by spreading mulch in flower beds. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_20190206_084454.jpg Public Works employee Billy Draughon works to spruce up the downtown Clinton area by spreading mulch in flower beds.