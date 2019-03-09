Chamber honors own

Local business owners were recognized during the 49th annual Chamber banquet. Pictured are Samantha DiPinto, Business Person of the Year, Matthew Register, Entrepreneurial Success Award winner and Lynn Webster of Kid’s Only Preschool, Small Business Excellence Award winner. - Dee Bryant was named the Chamber Member of the Year during the annual awards banquet Thursday night. -

On the biggest night for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, several entrepreneurs were praised for their success and contributions to the community.

The organization held the 49th annual celebration at the Exposition Center Thursday night and recognized accomplishments and work of local businesses and business owners and employees.

“This has been a wonderful evening celebrating our Chamber members and award winners,” Allie Strickland, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce director, said.

Awards were given to individuals and businesses in several categories such as small business, entrepreneurial success and business person of the year. The biggest award of the night went to Dee Bryant, for Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year.

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Chamber Member of the Year award requires someone that is involved with the Chamber and Sampson County in many aspects. This individual is someone that has a passion for the people, the community, and the well being of Sampson County.

“This is a treat, and I am very humbled to receive this award,” Bryant shared.

Small Business Excellence Award

Kids Only Preschool earned the Chamber’s Small Business Excellence Award.

Lynn Sutton Webster graduated from East Carolina University with a child development degree and a dream of owning her own preschool. In October 1981 her dream became reality when Kids Only Preschool opened for business with a total of five children on the first day.

“I am truly humbled and honored to receive this award,” Webster said.

Kids Only strives to provide a rich learning experience that encourages children’s natural curiosity and supports them to take risks that lead to new skill development. The preschool setting provides a warm and nurturing environment where children feel safe, respected and cared for while learning occurs.

After graduating from college in 2009, Webster’s daughter, Collynn joined the family business. Her husband, Terrell, retired later that year and quickly found his place there as well. In 2011, Webster’s other daughter, Zannah, graduated and joined the family to make their team complete.

Other nominees in the category were Crumpler Plastic Pipe and H.N. Carr, Inc.

Entrepreneurial Success Award

Matthew Register was honored with the Entrepreneurial Success Award.

“It’s truly an honor to receive this award,” Register told the crowd. “It’s a bit surreal to see people in this room I have looked up to as small business owners. I have been nominated and stood on some really cool stages, but this one is special.”

Register and his wife Jessica opened Southern Smoke BBQ in 2014 in Garland, carrying on a Eastern North Carolina tradition of smoking pork the old fashioned way — low and slow over an oak wood fire in their custom designed smoker, “Jezebel.”

Register has appeared as a featured chef at festivals across the South, including Euphoria Food and Wine Festival, Atlanta Food and Wine, and Charleston Food and Wine. Food & Wine magazine and The Today Show sang the praises of Southern Smoke BBQ and Men’s Journal named it one of the top 25 BBQ restaurants in the US.

Other nominees for this category were Deborah Thompson and Clark Honeycutt.

Business Person of the Year Award

Samantha DiPinto, owner of Southern Style BBQ and Chicken was named the Chamber’s Business Person of the Year.

After graduating from college, her parents decided to give up the family farm and open what they thought would be a “mom and pop” restaurant to carry them through until retirement. Now, 30 years later, DiPinto continues to run the family business, Southern Style BBQ and Chicken.

Joined by members of her staff and family, DiPinto said she is truly appreciative for all the hard work her long-serving employees put into the business.

“Without my team giving 110 percent, there would be no Southern Style BBQ and Chicken,” DiPinto said.

Their business philosophy from the beginning has been to keep both our recipes and service models consistent, striving not to deviate from either of them. As a result of this philosophy, along with the hard work and dedication of their wonderful staff and the incredible support of the community, they have experienced growth in annual revenues every year since our inception. In recognition of their success, Southern Style BBQ and Chicken was honored with the Clinton Sampson Chamber’s Entrepreneurial Success Award in 1999.

Thinking back to that time she was presented with the award, DiPinto said she, being business-minded, thought about the numbers and how many chickens have been served through Southern Style’s windows. In all, she said there has been 1.1 million chickens that have helped have a huge impact on the success of her business.

DiPinto and her husband, Alfredo, opened Alfredo’s in downtown Clinton in 2010 with an emphasis on serving his family’s Italian style of food to the residents of Sampson County.

Other nominees were Hugh Caison and Bryan Griffin.

Bryant, DiPinto, Register, Webster recognized

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

