Garland lends support to Clinton 100

Mayor Winifred Murphy reviews documents during a recent meeting. -

GARLAND — With a vision to continue growth, the Town of Garland is planning to join the Clinton 100 Committee.

During a Tuesday meeting, Garland’s Board of Commissioners voted to submit an application the organization based out of Clinton. For members, its mission is to assist with economic development programs by improving manufacturing, trade, agricultural and agribusiness in Clinton and Sampson County. Mayor Winifred Murphy presented the request. Currently, the only municipality with membership is the City of Clinton.

Murphy said she would also like to join as an individual member as well. She’s encouraging others to do the same.

“I would like to get this to all of our Garland businesses so they can join and collaborate with everyone in Sampson County to see what we can do to improve economic growth in Garland,” she said while holding a membership application. “That’s the only way we’ll survive — by improving the economic growth and quality of life for our citizens. We can’t just stay stuck. We have to renovate ourselves.”

The nonprofit group was created in 1967 by business and community leaders throughout Sampson County. Since that moment, the Clinton 100 has continued its mission to boost economic development.

To enhance economic efforts, the Clinton 100 works to encourage and assist in the growth, expansion and retention of industry, while assisting to recruit new industry or businesses that enhance the quality of life for residents. Another goal is to share commercial and economic information about resources. The Clinton 100 promotes and advertise the the business, cultural and social activities of Sampson County.

During the recent Garland meeting, Brown spoke about attending the annual banquet in late February at the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center.

Clark Wooten, chairman for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners served as the keynote speaker. Some of the highlights involved bringing more businesses to Sampson County, education, and increasing membership. Brown also mentioned a possible name change, so other communities may feel more welcomed.

Murphy was in favor of changing it to something such as the “Clinton-Sampson 100” or the “Sampson 100” as well.

“If we all pull together and a business comes to Sampson County, we would like for it to be here, but if not, we think it would benefit Garland as well,” Murphy said. “In order for them to do this, they need more membership.”

Chuck Spell, president of the Clinton 100 Committee, said Garland’s involvement is great news.

“As mentioned previously, it is the goal of Clinton 100 committee to represent all of Sampson County,” Spell said. “We welcome the town of Garland and look forward to involvement from all municipalities in the county.

“It is our mission to assist the county’s economic development programs by enhancing the welfare of manufacturing, agricultural and agribusiness interests,” he said. “Having involvement from all sections of our county will further help achieve this.”

Mayor Winifred Murphy reviews documents during a recent meeting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Garland_Mayor.jpg Mayor Winifred Murphy reviews documents during a recent meeting.

Town applies for membership, in favor of inclusive name

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.