With passion and conviction, the Rev. Gertie Stevens preached a sermon of hope as she roamed the aisles of Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Together, Stevens and members of the community celebrated the 2019 National Week of Prayer for the Healing of AIDS (NWPHA). The Thursday event was the second of a three-night observance which began at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church.

“Your condition is not your conclusion,” said Stevens, a guest pastor from Whosoever Will Disciple Church of Christ.

Each year, the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force host the event to spread awareness and to get more faith-based organizations involved in education. NWPHA began with a vision through Pernessa Seele, the founder of The Balm in Gilead.

More than 10,000 churches are involved in the initiative, which is now celebrating 30 years. Based out of Richmond, Va., one of the goals is to make churches community centers for education, prevention and care when it comes HIV/AIDS. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that $1.1 million people in the United States have HIV. From that total, about 15 percent or 1 in 7, don’t know they’re infected.

Along with Stevens, local leaders such as the Rev. Willie Bowden Jr. of Olivet Institutional Baptist Church, and the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin, pastor of Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church, also showed support for NWPHA, which was observed Sunday, March 3, through Sunday, March 10.

Thomas McLaughlin Jr., a survivor and chairman of the Task Force, gave a testimony about his experience. He was diagnosed in the early 2000s and was told by a doctor that he only had a few months to live. Inside the church the 63-year-old spoke in a joyous way about turning 64 soon — another year he owes to God. There was a time when, McLaughlin started to make his funeral arrangements.

“God is in the healing business, but not only that, he owns the business,” McLaughlin said.

When he talked about his journey, McLaughlin said he took more than 20 pills, but now he’s just taking three. He continues to keep touch with doctors.

“I won’t let HIV rob me of anything in life, because I’ve been on the battlefield too long,” he said looking back on 17 years.

McLaughlin also talked about preventive measures. Some of them involved knowing the status of a sexual partner; using condoms for vaginal, oral and anal sex; staying away from shared needles; and encouraging others to get tested. He also stressed that the disease can not be noticed by just looking at someone.

“Keep a clear head and be suspicious when someone says, ‘trust me, I’m all right,’” he said. “Make decisions based on facts.”

The Rev. Gertie Stevens says a prayer during the National Week of Prayer for the Healing of AIDS. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Week__1.jpg The Rev. Gertie Stevens says a prayer during the National Week of Prayer for the Healing of AIDS. The Rev. Thaddeus Godwin, pastor of Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church, sings while serving as host for the National Week of Prayer. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Week_16.jpg The Rev. Thaddeus Godwin, pastor of Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church, sings while serving as host for the National Week of Prayer. Attendees participate in worship during the Week of Prayer, hosted by the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Week_17.jpg Attendees participate in worship during the Week of Prayer, hosted by the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force. The Rev. Gertie Stevens preaches a sermon during a celebration hosted by the local HIV/AIDS Task Force. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Week_19.jpg The Rev. Gertie Stevens preaches a sermon during a celebration hosted by the local HIV/AIDS Task Force. Thomas McLaughlin Jr., chairman of the Task Force, raises his hands in jubilation, while Gertie Stevens preaches. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Week_20.jpg Thomas McLaughlin Jr., chairman of the Task Force, raises his hands in jubilation, while Gertie Stevens preaches. Thomas McLaughlin Jr., chairman of the Task Force, speaks about his experiences as a survivor. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Week_21.jpg Thomas McLaughlin Jr., chairman of the Task Force, speaks about his experiences as a survivor.

Sampson HIV/AIDS Task Force spreads hope

By Chase Jordan cjordan@www.clintonnc.com