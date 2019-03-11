Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• March 8 — Bradley Clark Hefner, 22, of 143 Lee’s Chapel Church Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor larceny and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Bond set at $7,500; court date is March 12.

• March 8 — Dianna Carroll Phillips, 45, of 68 Michael Lucas Lane, Dunn, was charged with threatening phone call, communicating threats and domestic criminal trespassing. No bond set; court date is March 19.

• March 8 — Justin Daniel Vernon, 27, of 334 Belvoir School Road, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Bond set at $20,000; court date is March 22.

• March 8 — Roger Lee Wilson, 53, of Hayne Stretch Road, Roseboro, was charged with child support nonpayment. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 12.

• March 8 — Jonathan Blake Robinson, 35, of 302 Willow Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and speeding in excess of 25 mph. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 13.

• March 8 — Ralph Delano Dumpson, 24, of 10122 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is March 19.

• March 9 — James Michael McLeod, 38, of 813 S. 12th St., Erwin, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor probation violation. Bond set at $51,100; court date is April 9.

• March 9 — William Franklin Chavis, 44, of 42 Wildflower Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 5.

• March 9 — Jacqueline Nicole Valverde-Lopez, 17, of 719 W. Main St., Newton Grove, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $500; court date is April 1.

• March 9 — Tessie Nichole Cashwell, 37, of 45 Tornado Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is April 29.

• March 10 — Rufus Kevin Carter, 51, of 390 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $500; court date is April 11.

• March 10 — Trent James Kersey, 26, of 1685 Bull St., Garland, was charged with speeding, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 22.

• March 10 — Darius Laquan Williams, 27, of 200 W. Maple St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $750; court date is April 1.

• March 10 — Charles Marvin Faulkner, 34, of 537 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 22.

• March 10 — Marion Roy Hales, 31, of 183 Autry Road, Stedman, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 10.

• March 10 — Olu Orondava Mumford, 40, of 736 Vallie Lane, Godwin, was charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods. Bond set at $500; court date is April 3.

• March 10 — Don Leon Alford, 36, of 2460 Herring Road, Rose Hill, was charged with possession of cocaine and failure to appear on counts of driving while license revoked and speeding. Bond set at $10,600; court date is March 25.

• March 10 — Charles Christopher Blue, 34, of 1428 Red Hill Church Road, Dunn, was charged with driving under the influence. No bond or court date listed.

• March 11 — Priscilla Ann Webb, 46, of 370 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and displaying clear white light in rear of vehicle while in forward motion. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 1.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

