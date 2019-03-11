City recognizes Solice

Clinton Fire Department Captain Robby Owen presents retired Captain Todd Solice with his badge, patches and helmet during a special presentation last week. -

Joined by his wife and daughter, Todd Solice was recognized by the City of Clinton for his 25 years of dedicated service to the city.

Solice, who was deputy fire chief with the Clinton Fire Department, retired Dec. 31, 2018. Last week, Solice was given memorabilia items to remember his time of service.

“We want to thank Captain Solice for his 25 years of faithful service that he has provided to the city of Clinton and this community,” Clinton Fire Department Captain Robby Owen said before presenting Solice with his gifts.

Owen presented Solice with a shadow box filled with his patches and badge from his time of service, as well as his helmet from the time he served as captain.

“We want Captain Solice to take these gifts and look at them and reflect on his time with us,” Owen shared.

In March 1993, Solice joined the department as a volunteer. He became a career part-time fireman just four years later and began serving as a part-time captain in 2001. Later in the year, he became a full-time captain and served in that position for eight years before becoming interim chief for several months following former chief Philip Miller’s departure in April 2009 before taking the reins on a full time.

Solice returned to the captain’s seat two years later, and has been serving in that capacity for the last seven years. At the time, Solice announced his wishes to resume his previous role as deputy fire chief.

When he resumed his duties as deputy fire chief, Solice said there were things he wanted to do that being a fire chief did not afford him the time to pursue. He said he enjoyed the fire operations associated with the deputy position and believed serving in that position would allow him to accomplish more in the department while providing time to complete other tasks.

He has been with the department for more than 25 years. He worked his way up through the ranks over the two decades, becoming a lieutenant in 1996 and a captain in 1999. He was promoted to deputy chief under Miller in 2001.

Clinton Fire Department Captain Robby Owen presents retired Captain Todd Solice with his badge, patches and helmet during a special presentation last week. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_IMG_7448.jpg Clinton Fire Department Captain Robby Owen presents retired Captain Todd Solice with his badge, patches and helmet during a special presentation last week.

Former chief retires after 25 years

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.