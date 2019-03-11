New ag program developed at SCC

Chet Bass, department chair for Applied Animal Science, hopes students will take advantage of the new program. -

Sampson Community College continues to grow. Look no further than the groundbreaking of the new welding facility last week or current plans for a new truck driving facility. This growth is also reflected in the new program offerings the college is bringing to Sampson County as well.

“Our new agribusiness degree is one I am excited about,” says Chet Bass, Department Chair for Applied Animal Science. “It partners well with the program we currently offer, and it is structured in a way that will allow students a path to potentially double major in both while they are here.”

The new Agribusiness Technology program prepares students to manage agricultural businesses and agriculturally related operations within diversified corporations. Coursework will include instruction in agriculture, agricultural specialization, business management, accounting, finance, marketing, planning, human resources management, and other managerial responsibilities.

Students will learn the fundamentals of agriculture, focusing on crop production and business. Emphasis is placed on entrepreneurial and field training. Students will learn the principles of our economic system and government policies and programs relating to agriculture.

“Ag economics will play a huge role in this new program,” adds Bass. “Farm business management, soil science and similar courses will supplement the other program well. Hopefully, this will allow students to become well rounded in the entire business arena of farming and they will be able to enter the workforce more successfully.”

Only last week, the college announced its new Supply Chain Management program. That program focuses on the flow of goods and services, and involves the movement and storage of raw materials, of work-in-process inventory, and of finished goods from point of origin to point of consumption. To learn more about any current or new programs at SCC, visit the college’s Facebook page or at www.sampsoncc.edu.

