Preventing bullying behavior among youth begins with adults. Recognizing the impact of language, school climate, and adult modeling are foundational to bullying prevention.

Language describing bullying behavior influences our perceptions on the preventable nature of bullying. The term anti-bullying is often misused when someone actually means bullying prevention. While, yes, we are against bullying, the term anti-bullying is reactive, as if bullying behavior is inevitable and unable to be prevented. All we can do is react when it happens. Prevention involves a shift in mindset, moving from reactive to proactive thinking.

The Youth Truth Survey is a national non-profit that researches bullying trends across the country. According to the survey, bullying rates vary widely across schools, with some reporting a low of 12 percent bullying and others a high of 59 percent. This data highlights the potential for preventing bullying behaviors, as the experiences students have in one school might be vastly different than students in another. The Youth Truth Survey reports the highest bullying rates in majority white schools; whereas, schools with more equally proportioned numbers of ethnic groups report lower bullying rates. Additionally middle school students report being bullied at higher rates than high school students (39 percent vs. 27 percent). “Understanding the range of student experiences across different campuses can help prioritize resources and interventions where they are needed most,” (YouthTruth).

Adults should avoid labeling youth as “bullies” and “victims”, as these labels tend to remain fixed and emphasize the false idea that bullying behavior is inevitable. According to stopbullying.gov when youth are labeled in these terms it may:

• Send the message that the child’s behavior cannot change

• Fail to recognize the multiple roles children might play in different bullying situations

• Disregard other factors contributing to the behavior such as peer influence or school climate

Instead of calling a youth “bully” use “the youth who bullied”, and rather than calling a youth a “victim” say “youth who was bullied” (stopbullying.gov).

Next, promoting a positive school climate has been shown to decrease bullying behavior among youth. The National School Climate Center outlines five characteristics of a positive school environment:

• Norms, values, and expectations that support people feeling socially, emotionally and physically safe.

• People are engaged and respected.

• Students, families, and educators work together to contribute to a shared school vision.

• Educators model and nurture attitudes that emphasize the benefits and satisfaction gained from learning.

• Each person contributes to the care of the school and physical environment.

Promoting a positive school climate begins by training both students and staff. Identifying and training student leaders to promote positive prosocial behaviors will help establish the social norm that bullying behavior will not be tolerated (Notar & Pagett, 2013). Teachers have reported lacking skills to effectively handle bullying behavior, and increased anxiety when they must do so (Notar & Pagett, 2013). Helping teachers learn how to recognize verbal and passive bullying and intervene properly will help prevent bullying behaviors from escalating. Additionally, training teachers to “manage student social dynamics and handle aggression with clear, consistent consequences will not only promote academic success, but also build relationships, trust, and a sense of community” (as quoted in Notar & Pagett, 2013). Also, teaching social skills helps to decrease bullying behavior. For instance, help the youth who was bullied determine if their reactions could be making the bullying behavior worse, for example crying in front of the youth who is the bully or walking a particular route home without a buddy (SAMSHA). Children who bully might need to increase problem-solving and anger management skills, or help “resisting the peer pressure to bully”, (SAMSHA).

Parents also play a role in preventing bullying behavior by modeling empathy, respect, and kindness toward others. Parents first model how to treat others by how they treat their own children. “When kids know they can count on their parents and caregivers for emotional and physical support, they are more likely to show empathy to others,” (Ellis, 2016). In addition, children are more likely to mimic a behavior if they see the behavior positively reinforced (Rymanowicz, 2015). When a negative behavior is rewarded over a positive behavior, the negative behavior is reinforced. For instance if a child hears an adult making a racial slur, and another adult laughs, what has the child learned? In contrast, what if the child hears the second adult calmly respond that the slur was offensive and ask the person to not use that language? Parents should help their children recognize biases and stereotypes and be able to talk about the negative feelings that surround those issues (Ellis, 2016). When parents model conflict resolution and anger management, children will increase their capacity to handle similar challenges in their own life.

This article and others are brought to you monthly by the partners with Sampson County Healthy Carolinians. This organization is committed to address major health and social issues within the county. Their on-going efforts are to provide prevention, education and awareness of the available resources that can assist families with their overall health and wellness.

For more information about Sampson County Partners for Healthy Carolinians, visit www.scpfhc.org.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_hc-color.jpg

Changing our language, modeling empathy