Students prep to pave way for county

Students clear trees to make way for new sidewalks at Sampson Community College.

Forward progress is the theme for students in Sampson Community College’s Building and Construction Technology program. While getting some valuable hands-on training, students are also putting their mark on the future of Sampson County.

“We are out here working on another part of the Develop the East project,” says Dustin Hatcher, an instructor in the Building and Construction Technology department at SCC. “This phase of the project allows our students to remove trees in an area that will be redeveloped, using excavators, skid steers and chainsaws. This is great real-world experience for our kids.”

Develop the East came about in part from student and community interest in recreation-related events at the college. The idea is that the area will be able to host outdoor events and performances at the college that can be open to the public. The SCC Foundation continues to raise funds for the project. Input and ideas have been solicited from the public and plans have been in the works ever since. The goal is that restrooms, lighting, and a walking track will be some items included.

Hatcher says he is excited not only that the project will have such a positive influence on the community for decades to come, but that his students will forever be a part of helping to create it.

“Contractors will soon be onsite to pour the first phase of walkways,” he says. “Our students will be able to learn a lot from observing the process as it happens. We are hoping, though, that with the second phase of sidewalks, that our students will be able to get some more hands-on and pour that part themselves.”

SCC’s Building Construction Technology program is designed to prepare students to apply technical knowledge and skills to the fields of architecture, construction, construction management, and other associated professions.

For more information about the program, contact Hatcher at [email protected] To contribute to the project or for more information about Develop the East, visit https://www.sampsoncc.edu/foundation/develop-the-east.

