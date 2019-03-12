Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• March 12 — Jonathan Wayne Faircloth, 32, of 118 Dunn Road, Roseboro, was charged with two counts of larceny and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 11.
Incidents/investigations
• March 11 — Elizabeth Molina of Dunn reported a break-in and theft of electronics, valued at $1,700.
