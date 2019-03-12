Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• March 12 — Jonathan Wayne Faircloth, 32, of 118 Dunn Road, Roseboro, was charged with two counts of larceny and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 11.

Incidents/investigations

• March 11 — Elizabeth Molina of Dunn reported a break-in and theft of electronics, valued at $1,700.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

