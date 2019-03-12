Arts Council hosts student art show

Citlali Vasquez-Chavez of Hargrove Elementary earned a first place award for his artwork in the third through fifth-grade competition. - Rayshaun Williams of Sampson Middle School earned a first place ribbon for his work in the middle grades competition. - In the high school competition, Lyndsey Matthew earned a first place award. - Carla Hernandez of Hobbton Elementary School receives a first place award for her creative work. - -

The Sampson Arts Council is inviting the public to celebrate Youth Art Month by viewing the work of local students at the Victor R. Small House.

For the annual show presented by the arts council, teachers throughout Sampson County were asked to submit up to 15 pieces of student art for the show.

“We have so many talented young artists in Sampson County and we are honored to display their work,” said Kara Donatelli, executive director for the Sampson Arts Council. “It’s one of our favorite shows each year because the children and their families are so excited and proud to see the art on display. Our art teachers do a fabulous job of bringing out creativity in our students and we cannot thank them (enough) for all they do.”

An artist reception was held March 5 for students, families and art teachers. More than 125 people attended the event. Clinton High School (CHS) student Fui Xin Gump played piano and members of the CHS band entertained the crowd, under the direction of Travis Jordan and Vevlyn Lowe.

The show was judged by Beth Hill, a retired art teacher and artist from Mount Olive. The four categories were for high school, middle school, kindergarten through second grade and third through fifth grades. In each category, $25 was awarded to each first place winner. Students were also recognized for second place and third place, along with honorable mentions.

In the kindergarten through second grade category, Carla Hernandez of Hobbton Elementary School (HES) came in first. Savannah King, Union Elementary (UES) was second followed by Daniel Chewning of UES at third. Bryson Gronau of HES and Kassandra Diaz of UES received honorable mention recognition.

Citlali Vasquez-Chavez of Hargove Elementary School won first place in the third- through fifth-grade group, followed by Kaelyn Bailey of Salemburg Elementary School (SES) at second and Dora Turner of HES at third. Calleign Westbrook and Meadow Williams of UES received honorable mentions.

In the middle school category, Rayshaun Williams of Sampson Middle School (SMS) earned first place and Catalina N. Gonzalez of Union Middle School (UMS) came in second. Takeyha Lee, UMS, was third. Honorable mention was given to UMS’s Gracie Pridgen and Nahamy L. Garcia.

For the high school competition, Lyndsey Matthews of Union High School (UHS) came in first. Adrian Donatelli, CHS, was second and Kalyah Williams, CHS, was third. Honorable mention was also given to Cameron Matthis, UHS, and Josue Valle of Hobbton High School (HHS).

More than 100 students from 11 schools are displaying their work at the Small House. The 2019 participating schools and teachers were Mary Malpass, UES; Angela Thornton, HES; Hargrove Elementary; Lynn Spell, SES; Roseboro Elementary; Dustin Hinson, SMS; Ashley Knowles, UMS; Krystin McPhail, UHS; Michael Ray, CHS; and Jennifer Jackson Bass, HHS.

The gallery will be available through Friday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday. Appointments may also be made by calling 910-596-2533.

Gallery open to public through March

Staff Reports

