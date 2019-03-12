Hobbton’s Top Chefs

Imanol Arteaga as Jose Burgos practice for a statewide chef competition. -

NEWTON GROVE — Inside a classroom at Hobbton High School, chicken sizzled in a skillet held by Imanol Arteaga as Jose Burgos sliced onions and green bell peppers to make a tasty chicken fajita bowl.

The sophomore duo loves cooking and together they are practicing to be the best in North Carolina. In April, they will compete against seven other teams for the N.C. Jr. Chef Competition at the Piedmont Food & Agriculture Processing Center in Hillsborough.

“I have never been in a cooking competition and this is my first time and I’m really hoping that it won’t be the last time,” Arteaga said. “I hope I have a lot of fun.”

For Burgos, it will be his first time going as well. During the competition, students will showcase their ability to work as teams to show skills in food preparation and public presentation.

“I usually think my cooking in subpar, but I was good enough to be chosen,” he said.

Eight teams from Career and Technical Education food, nutrition and culinary arts courses from across the state submitted recipes to qualify for the cook-off. The students must prepare, cook and present their recipes for a panel of judges who will pick first-, second- and third-place teams.

“One of the main reasons I went into this class was to cook and being able to do this competition is really fun for the both of us,” Burgos said.

The top three teams will be recognized April 1 in Greensboro during the the opening session of the state conference of the North Carolina Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. The first-place team will head to the Southeast Jr. Chef Competition at Sullivan University in Kentucky in May. Second- and third-place tams will be invited to make presentations in Raleigh at the Thrive NC Festival in May, hosted by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

Kim Davis, family and consumer science teacher, is excited about the competition and future opportunities if the duo advances to the next level. Sullivan University is also offering scholarships for top three finishers in the state and regional competitions.

“That would be a great opportunity, especially for Jose, who is so in love with cooking,” Davis said about the student who brought his own apron and oven mitts to class. “He’s been excited the whole time.”

Davis helped the students along the way.

At first, the students made a casserole, but plans were changed to submit a fajita bowl for the competition, which would fit better on a school menu. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), it had to meet the National School Lunch Program nutrition standards, have at least two North Carolina-grown products and one United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) food item.

The USDA started the Southeast Jr. Chef Competition in 2018, with eight states in the region selecting a team of high school students to compete. North Carolina’s Jr. Chef competition is organized by NCDPI’s School Nutrition Services Section and Career and Technical Education Division in partnership with the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Farm to School Program, North Carolina Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and the Farm to School Coalition of North Carolina.

NCDPI officials said the competition was created to inspire the next generation of culinary professionals, stimulate interest in locally produced agriculture, increase participation in school nutrition programs, provide nutrition education and encourage healthy eating habits.

Along with other accolades and financial support, the first place teams will have a first place trophy displayed in the school. Arteaga and Burgos would like to bring it back to Hobbton — a prize for something they love to do.

“We both enjoy cooking a lot and it’s something we’ve always grown up doing, so it’s in our nature and it’s always been there,” Arteaga said.

Imanol Arteaga as Jose Burgos practice for a statewide chef competition. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Cook_1.jpg Imanol Arteaga as Jose Burgos practice for a statewide chef competition.

Students selected for statewide culinary competition

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.