Flo lessons incorporated into new plan

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Emergency Management director Ronald Bass discusses a revised emergency operations plan for Sampson County. -

In the months since Hurricane Florence’s floodwaters receded, Sampson County officials have poured their efforts into compiling a comprehensive localized plan designed to improve every facet of disaster response.

A whopping 600-page document, the revised emergency operations plan was unanimously approved during the Board of Commissioners’ March session.

In the aftermath of Florence, county staff conducted a comprehensive evaluation of local response and identified key strategies for improvement. That included upgrading facilities and equipment, developing a better methodology for deployment of the disaster workforce and revising the emergency operations plan.

“To me, the Hurricane Florence disaster response was nothing short of excellence,” said County manager Ed Causey stated. “However, from a standpoint of internal organization, we try to evaluate and, quite frankly, I saw many things that we could improve upon.”

He said such revisions could probably have been made after Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Causey said he took responsibility for that, while citing that as another reason he made a concerted effort to get a new plan in place following Florence. The revised emergency operations plan included input from numerous participants, including those with local schools, towns, county departments and others.

“If somebody told you I was being borderline unreasonable with the pressure that was put on this, I don’t know if I could really deny it,” said Causey. “We have a group of department heads that have done some excellent work.”

He specifically lauded assistant county manager Susan Holder for her dedication.

“We gave every employee who works with Sampson County the opportunity to critique what was being done and what we could be doing better, along with the municipalities and the school systems,” Causey stated. “We have taken those comments very seriously into trying to incorporate a better model.”

He said county officials have done their due diligence in crafting a new emergency plan, but as Emergency Management director Ronald Bass told him, no natural disaster is the same.

“You’re not going to have the perfect document unless you can prescribe the storm that is coming,” Causey stated, paraphrasing Bass. “Anything that you do, you’re going to have to prepare to adapt too.”

Bass said the emergency operations plan is actually made up of three parts, including the basic plan, which serves as the conceptual and policy framework for any response effort. That basic document is supported by Emergency Support Function (ESF) documents, which identify primary and support agencies for each function and assigns to them their responsibilities during an emergency situation.

Additionally, county officials are working to finalize Standard Operating Guidelines (SOGs), which will complement the basic plan and ESF. The SOGs are subject to annual review, at a minimum, and frequent changes.

“These crucial documents define for each agency how they will perform the tasks assigned to them,” Causey noted. “Our goals for revisions to our (emergency operations plan) were to strategically empower more people with more responsibility and equip them with detailed guidelines and specific training.”

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the basic plan and the ESF, authorizing Causey to approve the SOGs.

County officials said the plan meets the requirements Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and legal responsibilities as identified by state law. It provides all the necessary elements to ensure that local government can fulfill its legal responsibilities for emergency preparedness, Sampson officials said.

“I can’t stress (enough) the importance of this plan or my gratitude to those who had a part in it,” Bass said. “This plan is unique.”

“It leaves no question as to what our job functions are and what our job duties are,” Bass continued. “It’s been a long six months since Florence and we learned a lot from Florence. Every year, we revise (the plan) a little bit. But this year, we have completely rewritten the whole plan. There are SOGs for every emergency.”

The plan also includes the development of Disaster Workforce Management, a database through which the county will compile information for every employee and, coupled with GIS data, be better able to coordinate resources and response throughout Sampson using mapping technology. It will be a first for Sampson.

“I don’t want to say I’m looking for a disaster or another storm,” said Bass, “but I feel confident that when we go into the next disaster, if we follow this plan — which we will — we are going to be successful. I think the finished product is going to be fantastic.”

Board of Commissioners chairman Clark Wooten called the revised plan “lengthy, detailed and impressive.”

“Anyone can create a document and create words, but you can see and feel the thoughtfulness of each one of those scenarios. It’s super impressive. There were a number of challenges, but it’s been addressed,” he stated.

Other commissioners agreed.

“It’s very thorough and very impressive,” said Vice-chairperson Sue Lee. “It seems like every eventuality has been taken care of, and I’m very proud of our staff.”

Emergency Management director Ronald Bass discusses a revised emergency operations plan for Sampson County. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Emerg-plan.jpg Emergency Management director Ronald Bass discusses a revised emergency operations plan for Sampson County. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Emergency operations revised, will include GIS

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.