Town’s new police chief on duty soon

NEWTON GROVE — The town’s next police chief is expected to start leading the department soon.

During a monthly meeting Monday, the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners spoke about Greg Warren, a park ranger from High Point, filling the void. After a closed session with commissioners, Mayor Gerald Darden announced that Warren is scheduled to start April 1 with a salary of $50,000 per year. The board voted unanimously for the decisions.

During the meeting, commissioner spoke about his background check being completed and how other paperwork procedures from agencies such as the FBI are in the process of being completed.

“It’s going to happen this month, hopefully, and we’ll talk about that in closed session as well,” Darden said.

The search began at the end of last year after Frankie Harrell resigned from the position after a domestic violence incident. It was recently reported by media sources that the former chief was acquitted of assaulting his wife.

Harrell served the town as police chief for 14 years before the incident. Before Newton Grove, he served with the Pine Level Police Department, the Johnston County Sheriff Office, and was an adjunct instructor for the University of Mount Olive.

Commissioners made the announcement about Warren during a February meeting. Warren, a native of Newton Grove, was previously a police officer with Asheboro and served as deputy with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Before his appointment in Sampson County, he served the Parks and Recreation department for High Point, a city in the Piedmont Triad region with more than 100,000 people. Missions for the park rangers are to enhance safety at parks and recreation facilities, protecting natural resources and providing security. They are also sworn officers with the authority to make arrests and issue citations for city, state or federal law violations.

There’s a possibility that the next meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, could be held at the Bryan Memorial Library (302 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove) because of renovations at town hall.

If Warren is ready, he may swear the oath during the April meeting.

Swearing-in tentatively set for April